NLE Choppa Drops 'Shotta Flow 5'

As one of the youngest voices in hip-hop, with billions of streams and looks from The New York Times, Complex, Billboard, GQ, and more, No Love Entertainment / Warner Records rapper, NLE Choppa, keeps his foot on the gas with the release of "Shotta Flow 5." He enlisted frequent collaborator Cole Bennett to direct an explosive music video that compliments the energy of the track. The unprecedented "Shotta Flow" series has already amassed over 1.1 billion global streams and RIAA platinum certifications. Recently, Choppa channeled his emotions on the song "Different Day" - a remix of Lil Baby's "Emotionally Scarred." Check it out HERE. The new offerings are a taste of what's to come from Choppa's major-label debut, Top Shotta, which is slated for release this summer.

Listen below!

NLE Choppa's hit single "Walk Em Down" feat. Roddy Ricch continues to rise on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and has more than 100 million streams on Spotify, making it his fourth single to reach that milestone. Trending on TikTok, YouTube, and more, "Walk Em Down" stands in the Top 20 across all DSPs, with over 66 million YouTube views and 317 million global streams.

With poise, charisma, and cleverness way beyond his years, 17-year-old NLE Choppa burst onto the scene and immediately grabbed our attention and captured our hearts. Choppa has amassed over 3 billion cumulative streams across platforms and 618 million total YouTube views, while gaining a cult following that transcends age and socioeconomic status. His breakout hit, "Shotta Flow," has achieved an RIAA platinum certification and more than 135 million views alone for its raw, true-to-life music video, while the remix featuring Blueface has garnered over 161 million views and counting. Additionally, Choppa's singles, "Camelot," "Shotta Flow Remix," and "Shotta Flow 2," have earned RIAA platinum certifications, while "Shotta Flow 3" and "Capo" reached certified gold status. His music and charisma have also garnered support from Billboard, The New York Times, Forbes, GQ, Complex, and XXL. As a young boss with street-savvy, Choppa and his family grew No Love Entertainment (NLE) from humble beginnings in Memphis to a burgeoning full-fledged imprint with Warner Records. NLE Choppa continues to take hip-hop by storm and solidify his place as the next global superstar.

Related Articles View More Music Stories