NLE Choppa Calls for Unity With Poignant 'CAN WE LIVE?' Single

Memphis-born rap powerhouse NLE Choppa commemorates Black History Month with the release of “CAN WE LIVE?,” a call to action against gun violence. The emotionally charged anthem anchors a series of impactful new releases Choppa will unveil weekly throughout February.

Against a backdrop of melancholic keys, Choppa’s razor-sharp verses highlight the haunting realities of gun violence, especially within his Memphis community. He raps with a heart-wrenching urgency: “I know some kids toting guns before they learn to tie they shoe. No more bedtime stories, they putting s to sleep too.” The refrain, “Can we live? We wanna live,” echoes as both a plea and a rallying cry.

The new single follows the momentum of Choppa’s groundbreaking collaboration with Imagine Dragons on the electrifying “Dare U,” which has earned over 14.8M million global streams and garnered widespread acclaim. Billboard called it “an explosive collaboration,” while VIBE praised Choppa as “the people’s champion.”

Choppa’s prolific output this year solidifies his breakout status. His recent project, PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, was lauded by Complex as “a bold and versatile work.” With over 9.6 billion global streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques, the 22-year-old artist continues to redefine hip-hop’s possibilities, transcending musical and cultural boundaries.

Beyond the music, NLE Choppa’s impact resonates on multiple levels. His philanthropic efforts, such as his This Can’t Be Vegan food truck and community literacy campaigns, demonstrate his commitment to driving meaningful change. At the same time, his creative pursuits extend to fashion collaborations and cinematic endeavors, proving his versatility as a modern cultural icon.

With a slate of powerful singles lined up for February, including “CAN WE LIVE?,” NLE Choppa is amplifying the voices of the unheard and challenging the world to confront issues head-on—all while cementing his place as a generational talent.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA:

22-year-old NLE Choppa is a rap powerhouse with over 9.6 billion streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques. Since emerging at just 16, Choppa has delivered hit after hit through his partnership with Warner Records and his own NLE Entertainment. Beyond music, Choppa is a true renaissance artist, leading initiatives that blend entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. His commitment to wellness and community-driven projects, including his This Can’t Be Vegan food truck and literacy campaigns, showcases a thoughtful leader on and off the mic. Whether he’s dropping hits, starring in films, or inspiring the next generation, NLE Choppa is leaving an undeniable mark on music, culture, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

