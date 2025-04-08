N'Kenge Will Record New Album Live at the Ella Fitzgerald Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated vocalist N’Kenge today announced that she will record her debut album “CENTERSTAGE: Live at the Ella Fitzgerald Festival” on Friday April 11th at 8:00 p.m. (at the Pebble Theatre), as part of the 27th Annual Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival at the Ferguson Center for the Arts, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News. The concert gives audiences a rare opportunity to be part of a live album recording, as the renowned singer performs a mix of songs alongside the telling of some personal stories at the prestigious annual celebration honoring “First Lady of Song.” Tickets are priced at just $10 and nearly sold out. They can be purchased by calling the box office at 757-594-8752 or online.



N’Kenge is celebrated for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, captivating audiences across the globe. Trained at both The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, her vocal and musical range spans five octaves, 11 languages and multiple genres.



No stranger to the Newport News area, N’Kenge has been seen as a soloist with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra with “LEGENDS”and sang the role of Musetta in Virginia Opera’s production of La Boheme.



"I am absolutely over the moon to return to the Ferguson Center for the Arts for a truly monumental experience—a live album concert like no other,” she says. “It’s an incredible honor to pay homage to the legendary jazz greats, celebrating the timeless talents of Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway, and so many more. This will be a night to remember."



Attendees can expect a unique blend of classic jazz standards, original compositions that highlight her versatility and artistry stretching all the way to the Disco era.

Set List

Straighten Up & Fly (Band Only)

S’Wonderful

Too Darn Hot

Bewitched

When The Sun Comes Out

Ridin’ High

My Favorite Things featuring Special Guest Jahzara Martina

Minnie The Moocher

Star Eyes/Misty Samba (Band Only)

Summertime

Stormy Weather

Woman In Me

Goosebump Moment

Enough is Enough

On The Radio

MacArthur Park

Last Dance (Encore)



Joining N’Kenge onstage is her All Star band featuring Deah Love Harriott (MD/piano), James Gibbs III (trumpet), Lonnie Plaxico(Bass), Aris Dolce Jr (saxophone) and Winard Harper (Drums). Special guest appearance by Jahzara Martina, who can be seen performing at the world famous Metropolitan Opera House in NYC this season in both the Aida and Queen of Spades productions and her most important role, N’Kenge’s daughter.



The Ferguson Center For The Arts is a cornerstone of the community, boasts state-of-the-art facilities that provide an intimate setting for live performances. Known for hosting a variety of cultural events and concerts, the center is dedicated to promoting the arts and enriching the community through the power of live entertainment.

