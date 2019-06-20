NJs Garage Rock Icons The Doughboys Releasing RUNNING FOR COVERS Album

The Doughboys proudly present their sixth studio album, Running For Covers, 13 brilliant new tracks from the band whose career spans pretty much all the decades rock'n'roll has been in existence. They once again worked at the House of Vibes with producer/engineer Kurt Reil, and staged a return to their roots as among the finest interpreters of classic garage rock standards, harkening back to their days as one of the most popular bands in central Jersey in the mid 60's. They dig deep to find lesser-known gems of luminaries like the Kinks, The Band, The Stones, Herman's Hermits and the Fab Four. Then they venture further to unearth outside-genre nuggets from the likes of Lambert Hendricks & Ross, Mose Allison and Neil Diamond, stamping all the tracks with their trademark hoppin' grooves and riffs galore. Hey, they're even covering themselves - infusing new renditions of the A-sides of their two singles for Bell Records with the benefit of their collective years of musical experience and wisdom. The album is being released June 28 by Ram Records.

To quote friend and fan of the band, Herman's Hermits' Peter Noone - "If you are looking for enthusiasm, then this is for you. No one could play with more enthusiasm than The DOUGHBOYS.......lend them your ears!!!"

Since the band re-formed in 2000 at a surprise birthday party for drummer Richie Heyman's birthday, The Doughboys have released five albums (Is It Now?, Act Your Rage, Shakin' Our Souls, Hot Beat Stew and Front Street Rebels), numerous singles, and a live concert/documentary film (Rock N' Raw). They've played up and down the eastern half of the country, sharing bills with such luminaries as The Pretenders, The Yardbirds, The Electric Prunes, Roberta Flack, Robin Trower and many others. They performed at the historic "Who Shot Rock'n'Roll?" exhibition at the Allentown Museum, at an all-star tribute to George Harrison at the New York Society for Ethical Culture, at the "Long May You Run" benefit at The Hamilton Live in Washington, DC, and have appeared at prestigious venues like B.B. King's, the Sellersville Theater, the Stone Pony and the Starland Ballroom. Lead singer Myke Scavone now tours the world as a member of The Yardbirds.

The Doughboys' songs have become huge favorites on radio around the world, especially with Little Steven Van Zandt, who named Shakin' Our Souls his favorite album of 2012, and who has bestowed the much sought after rank of "Coolest Song In The World" on eight of The Doughboys' songs on his Underground Garage channel on Sirius/XM radio. Additionally, Doughboys music is used extensively in film, television and advertising, including in such TV shows as "The Big Bang Theory," "Californication," "Breaking Amish" and "The Good Guys" and in the film "Coming Through The Rye."

The Doughboys first got together in '64 and played in various permutations through the rest of the decade. They gigged incessantly, won a battle-of-the-bands on Zacherle's Disc-o-Teen TV show, were the house band at the legendary Café Wha? in New York City in the summer of '68, opened for every act imaginable including The Beach Boys, and released two 45's, Rhoda Mendelbaum and Everybody Knows My Name, on Bell Records (which later became Arista Records) before splitting up for what they thought was for good. The band members went their separate - Myke Scavone fronted hard rock ensemble Ram Jam who scored an international hit with Black Betty; Richie Heyman played drums for the likes of Link Wray, Brian Wilson and Jonathan Richman while simultaneously pursuing a career as a singer/songwriter (under his full moniker Richard X. Heyman); Mike Caruso landed session work with such notable pop producers as Bo Gentry and Kenny Laguna, and even jammed with Jimi Hendrix!

In 2005, Gar Francis (of Stones tribute band Sticky Fingers fame, as well as work with Billy Idol and Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and The Raiders) entered the picture after the passing of founding member and brilliant guitarist Willy Kirchofer. When Gar joined the band, The Doughboys branched out into recording their own original material, and it wasn't long before they entered the recording studio and laid down tracks for Is It Now?, the first album of their long and storied career.

Running For Covers boasts album artwork by renowned cartoonist Marcellus Hall, who captures the essence of Myke, Richie, Mike and Gar! So run (don't walk) to hear The Doughboys stretch out on a fascinating collection of some of their favorite cover tunes!





