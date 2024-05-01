Art Song Ensemble Calliope's Call Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Release of Debut Album 'New Moon'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calliope's Call will release their debut album, "New Moon," on June 20. Celebrated vocalist Evangelia Leontis (soprano), Founder & Artistic Director of Calliope's Call Megan Roth (mezzo-soprano), and esteemed Yale and New England Conservatory faculty member J.J. Penna (piano) interpret songs composed wholly by prominent female American composers: Sarah Hutchings (b. 1984), Jodi Goble (b. 1974), Marion Bauer (1882-1955), Grammy Award recipient Libby Larsen (b.1950), and Gilda Lyons (b.1975).

Calliope's Call's debut album, "New Moon," celebrates female American composers who have been particularly active in the genre of art song. This album seamlessly blends contemporary music with compositions from the twentieth century, exploring themes of love, sexuality, and gender through the lenses of raw emotions and the power of nature.

Having never been recorded and the newest works on the album, the song cycles The Dream of the Moon by Hutchings and Valentines from Amherst by Goble are a fresh addition to the genre of Art Song. Four Poems by Bauer promotes appealing melodic writing in the voice paired with virtuosic piano writing imbued with detailed text painting. Larsen and Lyons' songs close out the album with Love After 1950 and The Parting Glass, respectively.

In addition to the ensemble's residencies at prestigious universities such as Harvard University, Clark University, Keene State College, and the University of Florida, Calliope's Call also functions as a non-profit organization that commits to sharing their passion for Art song with audiences of all backgrounds and promoting the works of underrepresented individuals. The organization boasts two national competitions: Call for Scores and a Young Artist Competition. The Call for Scores Competition aims to promote new works from living composers.The Young Artist Competition, founded in 2014, features vocalists aged 18-30 vying for monetary prizes with solely Art song works.

"New Moon" is available June 20 on all streaming platforms. Their single "The Giggle Fit" from The Dream of the Moon by Sarah Hutchings will be released on May 10.

More about Calliope's Call

Calliope's Call, the esteemed art song ensemble based in Boston, was founded in 2014 by mezzo-soprano Megan Roth in Indiana. Driven by a love of storytelling and musical excellence, Calliope's Call has enchanted audiences with its captivating performances, showcasing a diverse repertoire that spans centuries and continents. From the intimate melodies of Schubert and Debussy to the innovative compositions of living composers, the ensemble has breathed new life into the art song genre, captivating listeners with their motive interpretations and exquisite musicianship.

The ensemble is committed to programming works from underrepresented groups and featuring works that explore themes relevant to the human experience, such as climate change, war, gender, and civil rights. Named after Calliope, the Greek muse of epic poetry and eloquence, the ensemble embodies the spirit of artistic expression and storytelling through music. In addition to their concert engagements, Calliope's Call is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of musicians and fostering a deeper appreciation for Art song. Through their annual Young Artist Competition, Call for Scores Competition, masterclasses, and residencies, they share their passion for Art song with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

As they commemorate their first decade of music-making, Calliope's Call remains dedicated to their mission of celebrating the beauty and emotional power of the art song. With their passion, talent, and visionary leadership, they continue to inspire audiences and enrich the cultural fabric of Boston and beyond.

New Moon Track List

The Dream of the Moon | Sarah Hutchings

1. The Giggle Fit

2. The Unfolding

3. Bitterness

4. Study Hour

5. The Dream of the Moon

Valentines from Amherst | Jodi Goble

6. Come slowly, Eden

7. Wild nights! Wild nights!

8. Doubt me! My dim companion!

9. Within my reach!

10. Nobody knows this little rose

11. My river runs to thee

Four Poems, Op. 16 | Marion Bauer

12. Through the Upland Meadows

13. I Love the Night

14. Midsummer Dreams

15. In the Bosom of the Desert

Love after 1950 | Libby Larsen

16. Boy's Lips (a blues)

17. Blond Men (torch song)

18. Big Sister Says, 1967 (a honky-tonk)

19. The Empty Song (a tango)

20. I Make My Magic (Isadora's dance)

21. The Parting Glass | Gilda Lyons

