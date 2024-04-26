Breakout Singer/Songwriter Stephen Sanchez Releases 'Angel Face (Club Deluxe)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum crooner Stephen Sanchez has released Angel Face (Club Deluxe), the highly anticipated follow up to his 2023 debut album, Angel Face. The deluxe album features 5 brand-new songs.

Among the new material is “The Other Side,” a swoon-worthy track complete with thumping bass and Stephen’s signature captivating vocals. The track builds from gentle melodies to a roaring symphony as Stephen belts, “Marvin Gaye has a way of making you need to stay, and if you do, you’re gonna like the way I take you to the other side, I’ll take you to the other side.” Stephen charges up “Howling At Wolves” with a raucous rock ‘n’ roll strut, complete with wild guitar licks and a primal riff. Then, there’s “Emotional Vacation.” Sunny guitar glistens above an upbeat groove as he muses, “If you’re in love enough to chase it, don’t go overthinking what your heart has never seen.” Stephen chooses love over riches on “Fame Of Fortune,” while “This Thing Called Love” might just be his most poignant and poetic ballad to date. Club Deluxe also features the fan favorite duet version of his 3x-platinum smash “Until I Found You” [with Em Beihold].

Beyond netting streams in the billions, Angel Face saw Sanchez garner widespread critical acclaim. NPR lauded Stephen’s ability to “take us on a ride in a time machine back to the '50s and '60s, when the sounds of Roy Orbison, Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley reigned supreme, and he's only 21 years old.” V Magazine described the album as “a masterclass in a recipe for a successful first full-length project,” while FLOOD praised it for “[succeeding] both as a pulpy, blood-spattered narrative and as a deeply romantic record to spin with someone you may or may not be willing to take a bullet for." Meanwhile, American Songwriter remarked that “[his] retro-inspired musicality makes him one of the most unique acts of 2023 – not to mention one that is hard to forget.”

Fresh off his sold-out North American tour last fall, Stephen will be playing at festivals across North America throughout the year - see dates below.

TRACKLISTING:

1. Something About Her

2. Evangeline

3. I Need You Most Of All

4. Only Girl

5. Be More

6. Until I Found You

7. Shake

8. High

9. Doesn’t Do Me Any Good

10. No One Knows (With Laufey)

11. Caught In A Blue

12. Death Of The Troubadour

13. Send My Heart With A Kiss

14. Howling At Wolves

15. The Other Side

16. Emotional Vacation

17. Fame Or Fortune

18. This Thing Called Love

19. Until I Found You (With Em Beihold)

FESTIVAL DATES

May 26 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Napa Valley

June 9 – New York, NY – The Governor’s Ball Music Festival

August 1 – Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair

August 4 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

August 11 – Carnation, WA – Thing Festival

September 2 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

September 29 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

ABOUT STEPHEN SANCHEZ:

Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez has materialized at the forefront of popular culture with a sound that’s as timeless as it is necessary for the times. It’s easy to sway into the embrace of his breezy baritone stylings, warm guitar sounds, and untouchable charisma. His music is also an eternal bright spot illuminated by a belief that the kind of romance and love we used to see on the silver screen is still possible. At just 21-years-old, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist has already enchanted audiences everywhere. His breakout single “Until I Found You” went Triple Platinum, vaulted into the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100, and generated over 2 billion streams powered by the original, piano version, and duet with Gold-Certified pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold. He delivered much talked-about performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Meanwhile, he also sold out his first-ever headline tour and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vogue, Consequence, Grammy.com, and more. He even duetted “Until I Found You” with Sir Elton John during his last show ever headlining Glastonbury. Last year, he spun a story unlike anything you’ve ever heard on his 2023 full-length debut, Angel Face [Mercury Records/Republic Records]. The record tells the tale of “The Troubadour Sanchez,” a fictional musician who blew up in 1958 with “Until I Found You,” lit up popular culture, and fell in love with Evangeline in 1964. However, his long lost debut has been unearthed 59 years later in the form of Angel Face. Now, Stephen has released Angel Face’s highly anticipated follow-up, Angel Face (Club Deluxe), out now.

Photo Credit: Caity Kron

