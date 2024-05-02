Country Artist Michael James Releases New Single 'God Bless My Mama'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising country artist Michael James gets sentimental in his new release, "God Bless My Mama," an ode to his mom and mothers everywhere. Both self-proclaimed and proud mama's boys, James and co-writer Scott Loewen wanted to dedicate a song to the women who raised them and who now live states, or in the case of Loewen, an entire country, away.

LISTEN to "God Bless My Mama" HERE

"This is a song for all the mamas who gave their all to make sure their kids were raised up right," James said. "Even if you haven't heard it in a while, I'll tell you that we appreciate you and we love you."

"God Bless My Mama" is a testament to all the tireless hard work of mothers everywhere. From cheering their kids on from the high school bleachers to tending to scraped knees, all is covered as James brings it home in this heartfelt 'thank you,' produced by Lukas Bracewell (Jake Owen, Larry Fleet, Stephanie Quayle).'

Fresh off the release of his latest single, "Can I Get an Amen," which was featured on Apple Music Country's 'New In Country' Editorial, James is already making an impressive splash in 2024. Since moving to Nashville, Tennessee from Long Island, New York in 2022, James has had the opportunity to open for LOCASH, Restless Road, and Carolyn Miller.

For more information on Michael James, visit Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.

