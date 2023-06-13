NERIAH is Protecting Her Peace on New Single 'Love U For Fun'

NERIAH is giving you the hot girl anthem you need to get over your breakup with her latest single, “Love U for Fun.” This single comes shortly after last month’s stunning collaboration with Trevor Daniel, “Paris”. Both tracks will be featured on her debut album set to release later this year, along with plenty more pop-infused bangers.

While “Paris” found NERIAH in her feels, “Love U for Fun” shows the pop star condemning a toxic relationship and embracing her strength. On the new release, NERIAH explains, “This is one of my favorite songs off the album. This was a really special song that we wrote in London while we were on a riding trip. I wrote this song while I was in a place of healing. After going through a hard, toxic relationship it can be so scary to fall in love again. The song definitely helped me figure out how to.”

"Love U for Fun" expertly blends heart-wrenching emotions with infectious pop hooks, taking listeners on a wild ride through the aftermath of a toxic relationship. NERIAH invites us to heal with her, inspiring listeners with a sound upbeat enough to finally make you put down the pint of The Tonight Dough and turn off the New Girl reruns. It’s the perfect anthem to help you gain your confidence back.

With lyrics that often feel like a page was ripped out of her diary, NERIAH never fails to create music that feels extremely personal yet deeply relatable. Since her debut EP in early 2022, NERIAH has continued to share the lessons she’s learned from her past relationships, giving listeners the opportunity to watch her grow as she navigates love, heartbreak, and everything in between.

NERIAH will continue to explore these themes further than ever before on her upcoming debut album. In the meantime, grab your hairbrush microphone, dance on your bed in a bathrobe, and hit the town and “Love U for Fun”!