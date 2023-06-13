NERIAH is Protecting Her Peace on New Single 'Love U For Fun'

NERIAH will release a new album later this year.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

NERIAH is Protecting Her Peace on New Single 'Love U For Fun'

NERIAH is giving you the hot girl anthem you need to get over your breakup with her latest single, “Love U for Fun.” This single comes shortly after last month’s stunning collaboration with Trevor Daniel, “Paris”. Both tracks will be featured on her debut album set to release later this year, along with plenty more pop-infused bangers.

While “Paris” found NERIAH in her feels, “Love U for Fun” shows the pop star condemning a toxic relationship and embracing her strength. On the new release, NERIAH explains, “This is one of my favorite songs off the album. This was a really special song that we wrote in London while we were on a riding trip. I wrote this song while I was in a place of healing. After going through a hard, toxic relationship it can be so scary to fall in love again. The song definitely helped me figure out how to.”

"Love U for Fun" expertly blends heart-wrenching emotions with infectious pop hooks, taking listeners on a wild ride through the aftermath of a toxic relationship. NERIAH invites us to heal with her, inspiring listeners with a sound upbeat enough to finally make you put down the pint of The Tonight Dough and turn off the New Girl reruns. It’s the perfect anthem to help you gain your confidence back.

With lyrics that often feel like a page was ripped out of her diary, NERIAH never fails to create music that feels extremely personal yet deeply relatable. Since her debut EP in early 2022, NERIAH has continued to share the lessons she’s learned from her past relationships, giving listeners the opportunity to watch her grow as she navigates love, heartbreak, and everything in between. 

NERIAH will continue to explore these themes further than ever before on her upcoming debut album. In the meantime, grab your hairbrush microphone, dance on your bed in a bathrobe, and hit the town and “Love U for Fun”!

Photo Credit: Josh Ryan


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
NOTHING MORE Announce SPIRITS 2023 Fall Headlining U.S. Tour Dates Photo
NOTHING MORE Announce 'SPIRITS 2023' Fall Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

After pulverizing stages across North America on the first leg of their headlining “SPIRITS 2023” tour earlier this spring, including sold-out shows in NYC, Philadelphia, Sacramento and Toronto, 3x Grammy-nominated rockers NOTHING MORE will continue to bring their potent live experience to audiences throughout 2023.

2
Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joes Pub; Lineup Announced Photo
Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joe's Pub; Lineup Announced

Commemorate Juneteenth and Pride Month at Joe's Pub with Britton & The Sting's Juneteenth Liberation Ball, Juneteenth Legacy Project, Truth Future Bachman, Justin Vivian Bond, Catherine Cohen and Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Alexis Michelle, and more!

3
CMA Fest Breaks Records in Its 50th Year Photo
CMA Fest Breaks Records in Its 50th Year

Luke Combs welcomed Vince Gill for a performance of “One More Last Chance,” while Carly Pearce brought Jo Dee Messina to the stage for an exciting rendition of “I’m Alright.” Elle King and Tanya Tucker joined Lainey Wilson for an electric performance of “Texas (When I Die).” The roar of the crowd was deafening as Cody Johnson surprised fans.

4
Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album & Shares Charlie Parker Photo
Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album & Shares 'Charlie Parker'

Jake Blanton (The Killers) handled bass, while the string and horn sections feature venerable musicians such as C.J. Camerieri (Bon Iver), Rita Andrade (Kanye West), Wynton Grant (Miley Cyrus, Hans Zimmer), and Paul Cartwright (Lana Del Rey, Mary J. Blige).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Isaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMediaIsaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMedia
Full Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount NetworkFull Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount Network
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour DatesSHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie PosterPhoto: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE