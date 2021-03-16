Myles Kennedy Releases Title Track & Video From 'The Ides Of March'

Building upon the excitement from the announcement of his sophomore album The Ides Of March last month, Myles Kennedy is releasing its title track to the masses. "The Ides Of March" is the longest song on the album clocking in at 7:39 and showcases the musicianship of Kennedy and cohorts - longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier. The band stretch out musically as Kennedy sings an ominous warning "beware the ides of March." A video for the track can be seen below.

"Written quickly one night after having a few drinks, it was an attempt to sum up what so many of us felt during the beginning of the pandemic. We were bored, frustrated and self-medicating to avoid going stir crazy," explains Kennedy. "What I like about the narrative, is it pushes the idea that if everything is going to hell, at least try and do it in a celebratory fashion."

Never a musician to waste any precious time, Alter Bridge and Slash and the Conspirators vocalist Myles Kennedy used the recent pandemic to finalize his sophomore solo album. During his time at home due to all touring being canceled, Myles created the framework for the song ideas that would make up The Ides Of March.

From the slide guitar riffs of the album opener "Get Along" to the pensive blues style of closer "Worried Mind," it is clear that Myles has crafted a formidable follow up to his debut solo album. While Year Of The Tiger was more of an acoustic exploration through Myles' mind, The Ides Of March finds him strapping on his electric guitar and pushing himself as a guitarist/songwriter. Tracks like "A Thousand Words," "Wake Me When It's Over" and "Moonshot" showcase the diverse music arrangements that has garnered Myles fans globally across all of his projects. The Ides Of March was produced by longtime collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette and is slated for release on May 14th via Napalm Records.

Listen here: