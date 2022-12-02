Mychelle Drops Disco-Laden 'Tightrope' Remix

Hackney-born singer, songwriter and guitarist Mychelle has released a disco-laden remix of her latest single "Tightrope" produced by rising DJ and producer Theo Eckhart.

"Tightrope" is a lushly-helmed track that speaks about what happens when unrequited love reaches grand measures. Upon its arrival last month, the track earned first play from DJ Target on BBC 1Xtra and radio support from BBC Radio 1's Victoria Jane, a spotlight on VEVO DSCVR and glowing praise from publications like The Line Of Best Fit, CLASH, DORK and Evening Standard.

"Tightrope" marks Mychelle's first piece of new material since the release of her sophomore EP Someone Who Knows featuring standout tracks "Younger Self," "Forbidden Fruit" feat. ENNY and "Pressure."

The EP was released back in May to rave reviews and praise from NME, CRACK Magazine, The Line Of Best Fit, Hypebeast, DUMMY, MTV UK, DORK, TRENCH, Rated R&B while also scoring platitudes from BBC Radio 1, Rinse FM and Apple Music where she was spotlighted as an 'Ascending Artist'.

Elsewhere, Mychelle has made considerable strides, building her pedigree as an in-demand live and touring act. To coincide with the release of Someone Who Knows, she sold out a solo headline show at The Lexington.

Across the summer, she completed a number of well-received supporting gigs with Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and George Ezra while also dazzling the festival circuit at Boardmasters, Into The Great Wild and Montreux Jazz Festival where she received a standing ovation and two encores consequently ensued.

Mychelle is part of FAMM is a management company and label which independently releases music from award-winning recording artist Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre, and ENNY.