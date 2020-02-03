My Chemical Romance to Headline Riot Fest 2020

Riot Fest organizers announced today that the recently reunited My Chemical Romance will headline Riot Fest 2020. The three-day festival takes place September 11, 12 & 13 at Douglas Park in Chicago; 3-day passes are on sale now.

The news of My Chemical Romance's reunion and subsequent comeback shows in Los Angeles was met with immense excitement from their legion of fans, many of whom never got a chance to see the band live during their initial 11-year run. Now, seven years after disbanding, fans both old and new will witness the band deliver an unforgettable performance at Riot Fest 2020-and starting today, fans can get a limited number of 3-day passes starting at $139.98 ahead of the full lineup, to be revealed Spring 2020.

My Chemical Romance initially announced their reunion on Halloween 2019 with a pair of shows at the Shrine Expo in Los Angeles, which took place at the end of December. Both shows sold out almost instantly and garnered critical acclaim from multiple journalists and publications; Rolling Stone wrote, "Though the 2010s saw dozens of emo band reunions bubble up and dissipate, it's with this landmark concert that MCR ceases to be a nostalgic act, and proves its mettle as a timeless, rock & roll band for the ages." Forbes similarly remarked, "Tonight was a celebration, an earned one, between fans who joyously welcomed back a band they thought they had lost forever and a group that oh-so-deserved this moment of being praised, of being feted for their legacy, for their impact and for being a generational act for fans discovering rock music in the 2000s."

With their emo-punk songwriting, theatrical vocals, and neo-goth appearance, My Chemical Romance rose from the East Coast underground to the forefront of modern rock during the early 2000s. Comprised of frontman Gerard Way, bassist Mikey Way, and guitarists Ray Toro and Riot Fest alumni Frank Iero, the band captivated millions of fans with the its iconic imagery, stage presence, and best-known singles-including "Helena," "I'm Not OK (I Promise)," "Teenagers," and "Welcome to the Black Parade."

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest features the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like Naked Raygun, the Replacements, the Misfits, and Jawbreaker, among other reunions-a staple feature of Riot Fest, alongside the full album performances, freak shows, carnival rides, and occasional butter sculptures.





