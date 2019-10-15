Mutts 'Treason' Single Premieres at Glide

Mutts are very pleased to announce that "Treason", the new single from their forthcoming LP Stuck Together (out 10.25) has premiered at Glide.

Muscular, confident, and imbued with the easy swagger that can only be earned in the crucible of a long, never-easy career, Stuck Together is a statement of intent, and the culmination of five years of cross-country songwriting. In one very real sense, the record was written across the whole of the U.S. Over the last decade, Mutts have played over 1,000 shows and released ten records.



Tracked at Audiotree Studios in Chicago and mixed by Rick Fritz (Brian Wilson, Jamila Woods), Stuck Together features appearances by vocalist Jennifer Hall and Chicago's beloved Archie Powell.

Listen to "Treason" here:





