Musician John Prine Has Passed Away From Coronavirus

Just a week after it was revealed that musician John Prine was in critical condition with Covid-19 symptoms, it was reported this evening that the singer has passed away. He was 76 years old.

Prine was hospitalized on Thursday, March 26 after a sudden onset of symptoms. He was intubated Saturday evening

His publicist confirmed his passing to CNN saying, "Yes, we can confirm on behalf of the Prine family - John died today at Vanderbilt due to complications of Covid-19."

"This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you," the statement said.

Prine is an American country folk singer-songwriter. He has been active as a composer, recording artist, and live performer since the early 1970s, and is known for an often humorous style of country music that has elements of protest and social commentary.





