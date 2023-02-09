Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Music PR and Marketing Agency Flair & Fame Launches

If you want to take your career to the next level, contact Flair & Fame!

Feb. 09, 2023  

Music PR and Marketing Agency Flair & Fame Launches

When it comes to music promotion, no one beats Flair & Fame. With its tailored services for independent musicians, the new PR and marketing agency is making a big impression. The team has years of experience and can help you get your music in front of the right people, whether it's pitching media outlets or creating polished PR materials. So, if you want to take your career to the next level, contact Flair & Fame!

Unlike other public relations agencies or businesses, there is no direct sign-up option on their website. Their key reason is that they evaluate the music project before getting involved. They start by getting to know the client or musician, learning about their goals, selecting the most effective campaign, and then providing a quote. There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all plan, according to the team.

"Knowing up front whether we are a good fit would be useful because we don't want to waste anyone's time or money," one team member said. It is also worth noting that the agency does not require subscriptions. Having said that, the artists are free to begin or renew the campaign whenever they see fit.

"We are aware of the common pitfalls that discourage aspiring artists, such as financial constraints, inequality, and uncertainty. As a result, we are here to offer assistance and make a difference." - Flair & Fame



CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder to Think) Announces Latest Project Photo
CRAIG WEDREN (Shudder to Think) Announces Latest Project
Craig’s composing resume includes extensively working with director Lisa Cholodenko (Laurel Canyon, High Art) and David Wain (Role Models, Wet Hot American Summer); and create evocative, decidedly contemporary scores for cultural-touchstone films and television series including The School of Rock, Laurel Canyon, Reno 911!, and more.
Bailey Releases New Single Closer Photo
Bailey Releases New Single 'Closer'
Soul-baring siren Bailey has released her newest single, “Closer,” a dreamy R&B track that details the thrills of flirting and showcases Bailey’s punctuated vocals. The song not-so-subtly opens up about the alluring desire we experience after meeting someone new who we’d like to get to know better.
Bottled Up Shares New Single Pripiyalab Photo
Bottled Up Shares New Single 'Pripiyalab'
Washington, D.C.-based band Bottled Up is pleased to share their new single 'Pripiyalab.' Hot off their acclaimmed sophomore full-length album, Grand Bizarre, Bottled Up’s first single of 2023 'Pripiyalab' is a velvety mantra about harnessing the power of paranoia.
Johnny Lee Announces Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour Photo
Johnny Lee Announces 'Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour'
Johnny Lee, known for his dynamic stage presence and countless hits including, “Hey Bartender,” “One In A Million,” “Pickin’ Up Strangers,” “Prisoner Of Hope,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Could’ve Heard A Heart Break,” and his No. 1 crossover hit “Lookin’ For Love,'' is announcing his 'Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour.'

More Hot Stories For You


Fairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: Fleetwood Mac's RumoursFairfield Center Stage Presents FCS ROCKS: Fleetwood Mac's Rumours
February 8, 2023

Following the success of previous album-in-concerts Stevie Wonder's 'Songs in the Key of Life,' Queen's 'A Night at the Opera,' David Bowie's 'Ziggy Stardust...', and Pink Floyd's 'Dark Side of the Moon,' musicians from local community theatre group Fairfield Center Stage will recreate Fleetwood Mac's classic album 'Rumours', featuring a rotating cast of singers and a 5-piece band performing the classic album in its entirety.
Country Artist Pamela Hopkins Delivers Valentine's Message To Fans On Latest Single 'I Love You Most'Country Artist Pamela Hopkins Delivers Valentine's Message To Fans On Latest Single 'I Love You Most'
February 8, 2023

With five #1 international iTunes songs and over 1.5 Million Spotify streams to her credit, Pamela Hopkins has released her latest single, 'I Love You Most.' The track, written by Hopkins and Dave Lenahan, is a love song to her fans. Released on February 7th, 2023, it's out just in time for Valentine's Day.
DANiiVORY Releases Ethereal New Album DREAMLANDDANiiVORY Releases Ethereal New Album DREAMLAND
February 8, 2023

DANiiVORY has released her new album Dreamland. The album is out now on all digital streaming platforms.
Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Soar To Success With New Single Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Soar To Success With New Single "A Little Love Will Fix You Up"
February 7, 2023

The Long and Short Of Its highly successful single 'A Little Love Will Fix You Up' takes listeners instantly to a place of high vibrancy and bright energy, feeling whisked away to a world of positive reassurance that love will fix you up.
Todd Greene Releases New Single 'Get Up'Todd Greene Releases New Single 'Get Up'
February 6, 2023

Soulful, alternative country singer/songwriter Todd Greene recently released his new single 'Get Up.'
share