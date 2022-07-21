Muse Releases New Song 'Kill Or Be Killed'

Muse share new song 'Kill Or Be Killed' ahead of the 'Will Of The People' album release on August 26th. Featuring granite-heavy riffs, industrial production flourishes and an expansive, off-kilter prog structure, the track is one of the band's heaviest songs to date and is already a live favourite.

The song's visceral intensity inspired a huge reaction from fans (after the band performed 'Kill Or Be Killed' at various festivals this Summer), who went on to swarm the band's social media with calls for it to be released. Responding to the overwhelming "will of the people", Muse decided to share 'Kill Or Be Killed' ahead of the album release.

Matt Bellamy said, "'Kill Or Be Killed' is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with 'Kill Or Be Killed' we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl. Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song 'Live And Let Die', a dark take on how life's adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs."

The 'Will of the People' album is available to pre-order / pre-save HERE. 'Kill Or Be Killed', 'Compliance', 'Won't Stand Down' and the title track are all provided as instant downloads for fans who pre-order the album. The band's official store offers a selection of bundles with options including an exclusive Collector's Edition vinyl, a selection of cassettes, and three signed art cards.

Muse will follow the release of 'Will of the People' by headlining the Andalucía Big Festival by Mad Cool in September, they then go on to play a selection of intimate international theatre shows in October.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

OCTOBER

4th - Los Angeles, The Wiltern

11th - Chicago, The Riviera Theatre

14th - Toronto, The History

16th - New York City, The Beacon Theatre

23rd - Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré

25th - Paris, Salle Pleyel

26th - Milan, Alcatraz

Muse consists of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Their last album, 'Simulation Theory', debuted at #1 and marked the band's sixth straight album to debut in the UK top spot. Their previous studio album, 'Drones', went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rock Album, the band's second, in February 2016. Since forming in 1994, Muse have released eight studio albums, selling over 20 million albums worldwide.

Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others.