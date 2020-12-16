Mura Masa Remixes Tohji's 'Oreo'

Tokyo-based rapper and producer Tohji returns to offer a new interpretation of his single "Oreo," this time from UK producer Mura Masa. The "Eternal Mix" pulls "Oreo" into high tide, carrying the song through swells of breakbeats and moments of rippling reflection.

Mura Masa's remix is preceded by the transcendent " seven seas mix

from ambient producer and composer Malibu

Originally released in September, "Oreo" is the latest track from Tohji, whose ever-evolving sound and style has accumulated over

in Japan and beyond. His pioneering spirit has emerged as a beacon for Japan's new wave of youth culture and captured the hearts of dreamers worldwide.

22 million streams

"Oreo" was preceded by the August release of " propella ," which offered yet another new direction to Japanese rap. His latest works explore ambient atmospheres and melodies rendered in frictionless, 4K detail, presenting a portal between our own harsh reality and a pristine dreamstate. With every word, Tohji conveys a lust and longing that's understood from Shibuya to South Dakota.

Listen here: