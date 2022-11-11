Moxy The Band Release Debut Album 'Dream Feeling'

80s-esque indie pop trio Moxy The Band have released their debut album, Dream Feeling. Dream Feeling represents a stylistic and creative leap into the unknown for each of its members. The sound moves listeners through the neon atmosphere of discos past, roaring arenas of rock nostalgia, and the computerized eclecticism of future pop.

"This band was born out of the ashes of a band I had built for a decade," shares Michael Franzino. "After spending several months in a pretty deep depression, the first songs of this record were my attempt at picking myself back up. I wrote something like 40 song ideas in a million different genres / voices aimlessly trying to figure out what I wanted my artistic voice to be before Dryw helped me narrow it down and hone it. With A Lot Like Birds, I sort of decided what I would be doing for the next 10 years when I was an 18 year old kid. It's kind of a dilemma a lot of bands find themselves in, being beholden to your teenage self's musical identity.

There isn't a lot of room for you to mature there, and your fan base doesn't want you to. Narrowing down what this band was to be was a harrowing process full of a lot of doubt and uncertainty. Dryw is really the glue that put all the frantic ideas together and took this to where it needed to be. He is the first person I've ever been able to truly share a compositional vision with."

"Dream Feeling is the first record I've written that wasn't guitar driven. After 10 years of heavy distorted guitar, I had (sadly maybe) grown pretty bored of the instrument in general. After the breakup of my previous band, I had grown increasingly interested in doing something unique with synths and electronic sounds. Most of these songs started on the upright piano in mine and Amber's apartment and ended with Dryw and I coloring in the compositions with analogue synths.

I really try to do something extreme / challenging with every record I write in an attempt to keep the inspiration fire burning bright, so throwing out the instrument I learned on seemed like the move for me. It definitely felt like being a beginner again in the best way possible."

Moxy The Band will be celebrating Dream Feeling with a special show tonight. Join the band in Sacramento at Bottle and Barlow to hear songs from the new album live.

About Moxy The Band

Moxy the Band is the combined effort of songwriter/diva Amber DeLaRosa (Flourish, Amber DeLaRosa), virtuoso composer Michael Franzino (A Lot Like Birds, Sianvar), and producer/engineer Dryw Owens, with deep roots in the capital city of Sacramento, California.

The group's formation and songwriting finds its inspiration in adversity. Written in the midst of a life-altering epilepsy diagnosis and global pandemic, Dream Feeling is a survivor's reflection on the catastrophic loss of health, childhood, and even a child for whom the project was named.

DeLaRosa dances through each pulsating instrumental with her own lyrical stories of perseverance: "the process proved more difficult than I could imagine... and began to stand for holding onto the dream through the brutal, yet beautifully necessary lessons of life." Moxy the Band's debut record is a real-time account of finding creativity in hardship, all while laboring to build a state-of-the-art studio worthy of their first release.

