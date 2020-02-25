Motionless In White Announce 'The Black And Blue' Headline Tour Featuring Knocked Loose

After a sold-out winter run on the "Diseased & Disguised" Tour with Beartooth and tallying 50 million-plus streams on their latest album DISGUISE [Roadrunner Records], Motionless In White have announced The Black And Blue Tour. The band will embark on the North American headline run this spring. All dates are below.



The acclaimed Scranton, PA band will be joined by special guests Knocked Loose, Stick to Your Guns, and Ovtlier. The tour kicks off April 28 at Pops in St. Louis, MO, and rolls through cities in the Midwest, South, and Northeast, before closing out May 23 - admat/itinerary below. A limited number of VIP packages will be available Wednesday, February 26 at 10AM EST with all tickets going on sale Friday, February 28 at 10AM local time at this location.



Motionless In White frontman Chris Motionless says, "After years of trying to make it work, the time has come. We are so stoked to be touring with our friends in Knocked Loose, as well as our longtime friends Stick to Your Guns and Ovtlier. Hitting cities in the U.S. we rarely get to see has been a big goal for this album cycle, and this tour continues to push in that direction. Looking forward to seeing some new faces."



Motionless In White stormed into 2020 in support of their latest album DISGUISE. Available now at all DSPs and at www.motionlessinwhite.net, DISGUISE made an explosive chart debut upon release, debuting at #4 on Billboard 's "Top Album Sales" chart while also claiming #2 on the "Hard Rock Albums" chart, and #27 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 - Motionless In White's third consecutive Top 30 entry on the overall chart. DISGUISE is highlighted by a series of stellar singles, including "Brand New Numb," "Undead Ahead 2: The Tale Of The Midnight Ride," and "Disguise," the latter joined by a haunting companion video directed by frequent collaborators Jeremy Danger & Travis Shinn. In addition, "Another Life" official visual was directed by Max Moore and is streaming now via Motionless In White's official YouTube channel.



MOTIONLESS IN WHITE THE BLACK BLUE TOUR:



WITH KNOCKED LOOSE, STICK TO YOUR GUNS, + OVTLIER:

4/28 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's

4/29 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

4/30 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

5/2 - Mexico City, MX - Domination Festival*

5/4 - Austin, TX - Emo's

5/5 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewsters

5/6 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

5/8 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockvilile*

5/9 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

5/10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/12 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

5/13 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

5/15 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/16 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen**

5/19 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

5/20 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

5/22 - Moline, IL - Rust Belt

5/23 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

5/24 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

* Festivals Without STYG, Ovtlier

** Without Knocked Loose





