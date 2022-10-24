Mother Mother Release Live EP During Sold-Out Tour
Alt-rock Canadian stars Mother Mother are celebrating their fans, as well as their massive European summer tour in support of Imagine Dragons where they played to one million people, with the release of Live from Santiago de Compostela; a six track EP which sees the band in top form, performing some of their biggest hits to stadium-sized crowds.
The EP includes classic fan favourites 'Bit By Bit' and 'Verbatim' as well as their global hits 'Hayloft' and 'Hayloft II' which have combined for over 500 million streams on DSPs around the world. Each of the six tracks on Live from Santiago de Compostela will be accompanied by forthcoming live videos, shot at various shows while on the road with Imagine Dragons.
Following a successful run of US shows this autumn, Mother Mother return to these shores on a sold-out headline tour of Europe. The 20-date tour brings the band back through the region for the second time in 2022, with almost every stop on the schedule selling out months in advance. They play six completely sold out shows in the UK & Ireland in November including two nights at London's O2 Forum. Full details below.
MOTHER MOTHER'S EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
Tue 15 Nov-22 - Ireland, Dublin - - Olympia Theatre
Thu 17 Nov-22 - UK, Glasgow - - The Garage
Fri 18 Nov-22 - UK, Bristol - - O2 Academy
Sun 20 Nov-22 - UK, London - - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Mon 21 Nov-22 - UK, London - - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Tue 22 Nov-22 - UK, Manchester - - O2 Ritz Manchester
Thu 24 Nov-22 - Germany, Hamburg - Fabrik
Sun 27 Nov-22 - Germany, Cologne - Live Music Hall
Mon 28 Nov-22 - Italy, Milan - - Magazzini Generali
Wed 30 Nov-22 - Spain, Barcelona - - Razzmatazz
Thu 01 Dec-22 - Spain, Madrid - - La Riviera
Sat 03 Dec-22 - France, Paris - - Le Trianon
Sun 04 Dec-22 - Belgium, Brussels - Botanique (Orangerie)
Mon 05 Dec-22 - Germany, Munich - Freiheitshalle
Wed 07 Dec-22 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - Paradiso
Thu 08 Dec-22 - Germany, Berlin - - Astra Kulturhaus
Sat 10 Dec-22 - Denmark, Copenhagen - VEGA Small Hall
Sun 11 Dec-22 - Norway, Oslo - - Vulkan Areba
Mon 12 Dec-22 - Sweden, Stockholm - Fållan
Wed 14 Dec-22 - Finland, Helsinki - - Tavastia
The live EP, from the summer tour, is also being released as part of Mother Mother's upcoming special Fan Edition vinyl version of Inside (Deluxe). This limited-edition release comes with double translucent ruby red vinyl, and will include the deluxe edition of Inside, released earlier this year. In the spirit of being a true Fan Edition, fans who preorder the album will have the opportunity to upload their images to be included as part of the package insert.
Mother Mother have enjoyed enormous success with the release of the deluxe edition of last year's album INSIDE. Their hugely anticipated single 'Hayloft II' reached the Top 10 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Debut chart, and tracks from the new album have been streamed hundreds of millions of times worldwide.
Comprised of Ryan Guldemond, Molly Guldemond, Jasmin Parkin, Ali Siadat and Mike Young, the band had a whirlwind decade; over two billion streams and views, more than 15 million monthly listeners and counting on digital platforms and 3.1 million Shazam searches.
The band had a recent feature in Rolling Stone, a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and made several appearances of late in Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, as well as topping Lyric Find's global and US lyric search charts.
In their native Canada, MOTHER MOTHER have had many top 10 singles on the alternative radio charts, including #1's for weeks on end and the crown of most airplay for any alternative act at radio for multiple years running. Globally, the band's avid fanbase continues to grow exponentially, as their presence on TikTok organically exploded during the fall of 2020 during lockdown.
A variety of songs from O My Heart and Touch Up were used virally on the platform over 325 million times, resulting in millions of streams and new followers on streaming platforms and socials.
