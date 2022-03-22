Mother Mother Announce Rescheduled 2022 UK & EU Tour Dates

Today, Mother Mother announce the rescheduled dates for The Inside Tour 2022. The twenty-date tour will now kick off on 15th November in Dublin with stops in Glasgow, London, Hamburg, Paris, Cologne, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Brussels, Munich, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm before wrapping on 14th December in Helsinki.

The rescheduled tour will also feature multiple venue upgrades as well as two new shows in Bristol and Manchester due to phenomenal demand. All tickets from the original dates remain valid for the rescheduled tour and new venues.

"We're thrilled and grateful that we could reschedule our European headline dates, as well as add some new markets and additional tickets. We can't wait to be there, playing our hearts out to a room full of people that have been incredibly supportive to us. We feel so lucky to have such amazing fans overseas," says frontman Ryan Guldemond .

With over 1.4 billion streams and views, more than 15 million monthly listeners and counting on digital platforms, 3.1 million Shazam searches, and sold-out tour dates across the globe, Mother Mother had a whirlwind 2021, following the release of their highly anticipated eighth studio album Inside.

'Hayloft II', the hugely anticipated sequel to viral track 'Hayloft' debuted within the Top 10 on Spotify's Global Top Songs Debut chart and has already been streamed nearly 25 million times across all DSPS, with over 5M video views. The band also had a recent feature in Rolling Stone, a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and made several appearances of late in Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart, as well as topping Lyric Find's global and US lyric search charts.

In their native Canada, MOTHER MOTHER have had many top 10 singles on the alternative radio charts, including #1's for weeks on end and the crown of most airplay for any alternative act at radio for multiple years running. Globally, the band's avid fanbase continues to grow exponentially, as their presence on TikTok organically exploded during the fall of 2020 during lockdown.

A variety of songs from O My Heart and Touch Up were used virally on the platform over 325 million times, resulting in millions of streams and new followers on streaming platforms and socials, as well as sold out tour dates around the world.

Tour Dates

Tue 15 Nov-22 - Ireland, Dublin - Olympia Theatre

Thu 17 Nov-22 - UK, Glasgow - The Garage

Fri 18 Nov-22 - UK, Bristol - O2 Academy [NEW SHOW]

Sun 20 Nov-22 - UK, London - O2 Forum Kentish Town [UPGRADE]

Mon 21 Nov-22 - UK, London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Tue 22 Nov-22 - UK, Manchester - O2 Ritz Manchester [NEW SHOW]

Thu 24 Nov-22 - Germany, Hamburg - Fabrik

Sat 26 Nov-22 - France, Paris - FVTVR [UPGRADE]

Sun 27 Nov-22 - Germany, Cologne - Live Music Hall

Mon 28 Nov-22 - Italy, Milan - Magazzini Generali

Wed 30 Nov-22 - Spain, Barcelona - Razzmatazz [UPGRADE]

Thu 01 Dec-22 - Spain, Madrid - La Riviera [UPGRADE]

Sun 04 Dec-22 - Belgium, Brussels - Grand Salon [UPGRADE]

Mon 05 Dec-22 - Germany, Munich - Freiheizhalle

Wed 07 Dec-22 - Netherlands, Amsterdam Paradiso [UPGRADE]

Thu 08 Dec-22 - Germany, Berlin - Astra

Sat 10 Dec-22 - Denmark, Copenhagen VEGA Small Hall

Sun 11 Dec-22 - Norway, Oslo - Vulkan [UPGRADE]

Mon 12 Dec-22 - Sweden, Stockholm - Fållan [UPGRADE]

Wed 14 Dec-22 - Finland, Helsinki - Tavastia