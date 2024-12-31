Morgan Wallen Surprise Releases New Single 'Smile'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



19x Billboard Music Awards winner and two-time 2025 GRAMMY nominee Morgan Wallen surprises fans with an unexpected release, “Smile,” originally teased on Wallen's Instagram and TikTok.

Written by Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak and Luis Witkiewitz, “Smile” is a continuation of a theme set by previous releases, “Lies Lies Lies” and “Love Somebody,” as the narrator navigates life's little moments and longings. “Smile” depicts a relationship as we see them today through filtered snapshots: It was good to see you smile / Girl you know it's been a while / It was good to see you smile / Even if it was just for the picture.

“Lies Lies Lies” recently became Wallen's 16th No. 1 at country radio, while “Love Somebody” – celebrated by HITS Daily Double as a “heartbreak hit-in-the-making,” and Billboard as an “instantaneous chart-topper” – debuted at No. 1 globally across five countries, becoming Wallen's first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 100 chart upon release. “Love Somebody” led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles sit atop the Billboard 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

After concluding his record-breaking One Night At A Time Tour in October – which spanned 87 shows, 57 stadium shows and 10 countries across two years – Wallen will host his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Ala. in 2025. The festival, which sold out in less than two hours of on-sale, will feature headlining sets by Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY across three days and three nights, with additional guests including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Ella Langley, ERNEST, Morgan Wade, Moneybagg Yo and more. For full details, visit sandinmybootsfest.com.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

When 19-time Billboard Music Awards-winner and two-time 2025 GRAMMY nominee Morgan Wallen released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen as “one of the biggest stars in pop, period.” One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks, the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. His collaboration with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” became only the second single in chart history to debut with the support of all reporting stations and remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre charts for six weeks. Wallen's recent release, “Love Somebody,” debuted at No. 1 globally across five countries and 11 charts. “Love Somebody” led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles sit atop the Billboard 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

With 16 chart-toppers at country radio, Wallen's 87-show One Night At A Time World Tour, spanning two years, 10 countries/three continents and 51 stadium plays, concluded at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 19. Performing to over 3.1 million fans, One Night At A Time was named a Billboard and Pollstar Country Tour of the Year in 2023, as well as People's Choice Country Concert Tour of 2024, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Neyland Stadium and Ohio Stadium, where Wallen became the largest weekend ever for both venues. Wallen donates a portion from every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Photo credit: David Lehr

