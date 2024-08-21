Morgan Saint Shares New Single 'Blazing'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Morgan Saint returns with a brand-new track, "Blazing," a refreshing slice of summer pop, with poignant lyrics revealing the sadness found within a broken relationship and the tumultuous aftermath that follows. Written, produced, and engineered by Morgan, alongside her wife, Carley Ridersleeve, "Blazing" is the first taste of new music since "End Of Time," released earlier this year.



Speaking about the meaning behind the deeply personal track, Morgan reveals, "Blazing is about a dissolving relationship. When we found each other, we were both lost and looking for someone to light the way. By the end, things had gotten messy and I felt I had to end it. We both shot out of this vortex with some cuts and bruises. I was able to heal and felt at peace with my decision, but unfortunately, the other person didn't. Years later, I could still feel the heaviness of the other person's unhappiness and I found myself wishing I could just lift the clouds over their head. Watch the official music video, directed and edited by Morgan and Carley Ridersleeve HERE.



"Blazing" follows "End Of Time" earlier this year, which PAPER Magazine called "liberating as the ocean breeze" and "a wondrous, childlike expression of love that has come to define the New York-born singer's steady stream of passion pop." Last year, Morgan unveiled her return-track, "Did You Lose Your Heart?," which V Magazine praised, for its "gorgeous vocals" and "catchy synth beats" which "captivate and draw listeners into her innermost thoughts," and it's equally spellbinding and heartfelt follow up, "It Hurts To Be Human," which Billboard lauded as "sparkling," proclaiming "the tension between Saint's sorrow and her self-produced, happily chattering track helps 'It Hurts To Be Human' levitate above other dance floor cuts of its ilk, particularly when the song arrives at its elastic breakdown."



Born and raised in New York, the singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, director, and designer disregards any and all boundaries when it comes to making music. Simultaneously, her unabashed and unrestrained honesty instantly connects to listeners with her refreshing and vulnerable post-punk synth-pop sound. After piling up tens of millions of streams and earning acclaim from critics all over the world, Morgan Saint invites listeners in with this new era and series of independent singles to come.

