Morgan Saint Releases Debut Album 'Out Of The Blue'

Morgan Saint has released her stunning debut album, Out Of The Blue. The eleven-track full-length studio album sees the New York-born songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and director reckon with the past, returning to the small town where she grew up to write and record a striking and most vulnerable body of work.



Speaking about the album, Morgan reveals, "Out Of The Blue is a metamorphosis to me. This project has been a long creative search that has given me valuable insight into myself that I will cherish. A constant intention was to capture my complex feelings and experiences in a vulnerable and free way. I have obsessively chipped away at this album and given it all of my heart and energy! It feels like coming home to myself. I'm learning to embrace the dark, while also letting the light shine through."

Morgan collaborated closely on this album with Carley Ridersleeve. Together, they powered every aspect of its creation-from writing, producing and engineering the music to helming the creative, visuals, photos, and artwork. "My marriage has influenced this album a lot," Morgan affirms. "It's more about coming into yourself.. As I get older, it's been really gratifying to reflect on my childhood. For the last two years, I've been living back in my hometown where I grew up. I've really fallen back in love with it. In high school, I couldn't wait to get out, because it's a smalltown and I felt a bit misunderstood. I ran away, and I finally came back home."

Next month, Los Angeles fans can catch Morgan Saint performing live at The Moroccan Lounge. Tickets for her March 6, 2025, headline show are on sale now.

About Morgan Saint:

Harnessing a new beginning's rush of excitement and emotion, Morgan Saint's music sounds like the moment everything changes. It's akin to color saturating black-and-white on a big screen, the sun replacing the moon in the sky, or the exact second that light pierces the end of the proverbial tunnel. The New York-born singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and creative brings vibrancy, vulnerability, and vitality to fluid and fiery electronic pop born out of an ever-evolving vision without comparison. Equally suited to the dancefloor or your headphones, it unfolds as boldly and brightly as ever on her 2025 independent full-length debut, Out Of The Blue.

She has quietly architected this world piece by piece since her emergence in 2017. She naturally evolved over the course of the 17 HERO EP [2017], ALIEN EP [2018], and HELP EP [2020]. Along the way, she gathered tens of millions of streams and incited the applause of Vogue, i-D, V Magazine, PAPER, WWD, Billboard, EUPHORIA., and more. She shared stages with the likes of Banks, Goldfrapp, LÉON, Dennis Lloyd, and lovelytheband and graced the bills of Life Is Beautiful and Lollapalooza. As life changed, Morgan absorbed the wisdom and experience and filtered it through her music. However, she didn't go about this process alone. For the first time, she collaborated with her wife: Carley Ridersleeve. Together, they powered every aspect of its creation-from producing the music to helming the creative, visuals, photos, and artwork. Now, she introduces this era with "Kiss."

