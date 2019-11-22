Morgan James Announces MEMPHIS MAGNETIC

Called "the most promising young vocalist to come along so far this century" by The Wall Street Journal, Morgan James today announced details of Memphis Magnetic, her newest album heavily inspired by classic soul and recorded in Memphis at a studio by the same name. Memphis Magnetic is due out February 7, 2020. Pre-orders are available now here. See tracklisting below.

A classically-trained vocalist from The Juilliard School who performed multiple stints on Broadway, James found a mentor in Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr. and launched a recording career of her own, releasing studio albums both through Epic Records and independently, and live albums, including a tribute to jazz legend Nina Simone.

Drawing upon her love of the classic soul sound, James found the sound for her next album at a Memphis studio full of vintage recording equipment in a renovated bank. That studio, Memphis Magnetic, took a hold on James, and she decided to name the album after the magical space.

Armed with twelve original soul songs and seasoned studio musicians who recorded with the likes of Al Green and Ann Peebles, James recorded the entire album to analog tape, capturing real, electric performances.

The first single from Memphis Magnetic, "I Don't Mind Waking Up (To a Love This Good)," featuring three-time Grammy-nominee Ryan Shaw, is available here. Louisiana soul singer Marc Broussard also makes an appearance on the album.

Says James about the album, "It's a moment in time captured. I felt like I was a part of the lineage of soul music. My guiding force throughout the record was 'What would Aretha say? What would Otis say?' It's not a retro album or a throwback by any means. This album is me: classic elements, timeless melodies, and lyrics from my soul and experience. We need that right now. We need real music now more than ever."

MORGAN JAMES MEMPHIS MAGNETIC

Available February 7, 2020

1. "Give You Up"

2. "All I Ever Gave You"

3. "Better Me"

4. "I Don't Mind Waking Up (To A Love This Good)"

5. "You Won't Let Me"

6. "No Love, No Life"

7. "Love Ain't Worth Living"

8. "You Know My Name"

9. "Burden"

10. "I Wish You Would"

11. "The Lark"

12. "Who's Gonna Listen To You (When You're Crying Now)"





Related Articles View More Music Stories