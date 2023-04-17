Moon Walker Announces First U.S. Tour Throughout Summer 2023

Brooklyn-based alt-rocker Moon Walker announces his highly anticipated first ever U.S. summer tour with support from Baby Bugs, Annabel Lee and Similar Kind. It kicks off on May 31 in Philadelphia, PA with tickets on sale now via listentomoonwalker.com/tour.

The announcement comes following Moon Walker's electrifying sophomore LP The Attack Of Mirrors, which arrived in October 2022. The biting, thrashing garage rock paired with poignant, timely lyrics will only be elevated as the artist takes the 25M+ streams from 2022 to the live stage in 2023.

Since forming in 2020 during the height of COVID-19, Moon Walker is thrilled to finally perform, stating, "I am beyond ecstatic to finally hit the road for the first time and to bring these songs to every corner of the country. I wrote both of my albums in lockdown, when I wasn't sure if I'd ever be able to perform live again. To experience them in front of an audience will be a surreal experience for everyone involved."

Moon Walker's thrilling sophomore album, The Attack Of Mirrors, finds the musician elevate his nostalgic, alternative garage rock sound over ten eclectic tracks. Springer expands on the poignant, timely lyrics and the thrashing garage rock sound that made his first offering such a success, while also introducing multiple new elements into the fold. With his second LP, Moon Walker reflects on the various effects the pandemic had on his life, and took a hard look in the mirror.

Moon Walker explains, "Making this record was really my way of navigating through the pandemic. In addition to the emotional havoc that was wreaked on the vast majority of human beings, I felt like my career was reaching a dead end. My band was breaking up, jobs weren't easy to come by, my first solo record hadn't yet seen any success, and my future felt more uncertain than it ever had before. When so little in life is going your way, it's easy to start hating what you see in the mirror. And when you hate what you see in the mirror, you tend to put a lot of hatred into the world."

Formed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harry Springer created Moon Walker initially as a way to pass time and make extra money through selling songs to sound libraries. Now, Springer composes, produces and performs under the moniker after Moon Walker's debut album, Truth to Power, turned the heads of several tastemakers and garnered millions of streams on Spotify.

Westword called Moon Walker's work, "Fuzzed-out 70's rock bliss...politically charged rock music with a sound akin to the White Stripes. Lyrically, the songs are confrontational and sarcastic." New Noise Magazine encouraged listeners to, "Envision a beautiful marriage between The White Stripes, The Talking Heads, even Wild Cherry...there's a depth to Moon Walker's music fueled by an old-soul feeling."

EUPHORIA. raved about his sophomore album writing, "Moon Walker's The Attack of Mirrors embodies the perfect juxtaposition between raw lyricism, coupled with high-intensity rock that creates a distinct sound all his own. Listeners are immersed in a battle between autonomy and authority."

The summer tour, with support from Baby Bugs, Annabel Lee and Similar Kind on various dates, will begin in Philadelphia, PA on May 31 and hit several East Coast cities like Washington D.C., New York City and Boston, MA. Throughout June, the rocker will move West to Denver, CO, Los Angeles, CA and San Francisco, CA. On July 15, Moon Walker will play in Chicago, IL, then Nashville, TN on July 17 and will complete the tour in Columbus, OH on July 19.

Witness Moon Walker live this summer across the U.S. for the very first time with tickets on sale now here. Keep up with the rising rocker on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and stay tuned for much more to come.

Moon Walker on Tour Summer 2023

May 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Kungfu Necktie^

Jun. 1 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House^

Jun. 6 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge^

Jun. 7 - Boston, MA - Middle East (Upstairs)^

Jun. 20 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge*

Jun. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge*

Jun. 24 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar*

Jul. 15 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge #

Jul. 17 - Nashville, TN - The End #

Jul. 19 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe #

^ with support from Baby Bugs

* with support from Annabel Lee

# with support from Similar Kind

Photo credit: Madison McConnell