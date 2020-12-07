Moon Taxi Releases New Track 'The Beginning'

Alt/rock favorite Moon Taxi has released their last new track of the year, titled "The Beginning," just over a month ahead of the January 22, 2021 release of their sixth full-length album Silver Dream.

Last night, the track was featured in the end credits of the first episode of the cult-favorite SHOWTIME Original Series Shameless' eleventh season. "The Beginning" also arrives with a video consisting of footage from Moon Taxi's October 23 socially distanced performance at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, GA.

This past Saturday, December 5, the band, who has long thrived on the live stage, performed three songs live with Paste Magazine's SESSIONS - watch their performance on Paste Magazine's YouTube channel.

"The Beginning" is the band's fourth new track of the year; it comes after the release of "Hometown Heroes" with Jimmie Allen and "One Step Away," the latter of which was chosen as an anthem for the SEC Network's college football games.

