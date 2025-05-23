Monsters of Rock Cruise Sets 2026 Sailing with Black Label Society, Night Ranger & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The annual Monsters of Rock Cruise (MORC), the world’s premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise sailing the high seas since 2012, is returning for its fourteenth year.

Promoter On the Blue Cruises, Inc. has announced the five-day/five-night full-ship music charter will set sail April 12-17, 2026 aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy® and depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists on multiple stages, two unforgettable ports of call (Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas), photo experiences with artists, theme nights, and special events with the world’s best rock community.

Cabins are on sale now starting at $2,699.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For more info and booking, visit here.

The lineup for MORC ‘26 includes Black Label Society, Night Ranger, The Darkness, Queensrÿche, Stryper, Symphony X, Y&T, Slaughter, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, D-A-D, Great White, Lita Ford, Quiet Riot, The Almighty, British Lion, Nelson, Vixen, Loudness, Crazy Lixx, The Quireboys, Dangerous Toys, Killer Dwarfs, Ellefson-Soto, Soto, Soto/Bieler, Steelheart, Nestor, Heavens Edge, Crashdïet, Black 'N Blue, Vain, Tuff, Cassidy Paris, Spread Eagle, Paradise Kitty, Enuff Z'Nuff, TNT, Faster Pussycat, and Stone Whiskey, with more to be announced.

In addition to performances, MORC ‘26 will host a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers, including Artist/Cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, “So You Think You Can Shred,” Cooking with Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting with Rock Stars, Comedy Punchlines and Backlines, with more to be announced.

For the second time in MORC history, attendees will sail aboard Norwegian Joy®, one of Norwegian Cruise Line’s most stunning cruise ships in their fleet. Offering several decks full of amazing shops, an array of complimentary and specialty restaurants, and entertainment, the ship also features a variety of staterooms, vibrant décor inspired by legendary music venues, and the Thermal Suite at the Mandara Spa ‒ all dedicated to relaxation and rejuvenation.

Zoom into fantastic vistas along the Norwegian Joy Speedway, an actual onboard two-level racetrack, which is the first ever of its kind at sea and just one of the ways the ship is custom-built to let the outside in. Enjoy a new favorite cocktail and 180-degree panoramic views in the Observation Lounge and savor fresh sea breezes and dining under the stars along The Waterfront. From mouth-watering ribs at Q Texas Smokehouse to a juicy ribeye cooked to perfection at Cagney’s Steakhouse, there’s something for everyone on board. Click here for a full list of things to do on the ship, as well as photos, deck plans, and more.

The first stop on MORC ‘26 is the breath-taking beauty that is Puerto Plata. Dominican Republic's oldest city in the north and a tourism pioneer, Puerto Plata is nestled by the ocean with a mountainous backdrop. The city offers a lively pier (known as the Malecon), colorful shops, and opulent homes from the 1800s. Whether you prefer to spend the day traveling 2,600 feet above sea level in a cable car or hike majestic trails – both options are available if you choose to visit Monte Isabel de Torres.

If the ocean is calling your name, visit Sousa Beach where you can sunbathe, swim, snorkel, or grab a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant. For those who want to experience the culture of the Dominican Republic, consider staying in town to explore the unique architecture, enjoy delicious Dominican cuisine, or shop for keepsakes to remind you of the amazing experiences you had in Puerto Plata. Click here for a full list of shore excursions and watch a video tour of Puerto Plata here.

Located in the Berry Island chain of the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay is a 250-acre idyllic private island that is getting a full-blown, rock-star level upgrade just in time for MORC 2026. Unwind on white-sand beaches and enjoy the many ways to explore paradise. Snorkel with sea turtles and colorful fish in warm turquoise waters. Peacefully glide along the coastline in a kayak, ride a WaveRunner, swim with sting rays or pigs, or soar high into the sky as you zipline across the island.

Craft your own delicious taco at the complimentary Abaco Taco, while sipping on a refreshing drink. Do it all – or nothing at all – the choice is yours. Click here for a full list of shore excursions and watch a video tour of Great Stirrup Cay here. For a first peek at the island’s transformation, set to debut this December, click here.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, MORC ‘26 promises to be a fantasy camp, personal paradise, and the vacation of a lifetime for hard rockin’ music enthusiasts. Click here to watch a video recap of MORC 2025.

Photo credit: Mike Savoia

