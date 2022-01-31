Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Announces Zero 9:36 Dates

Zero 9:36 has infiltrated the pop landscape with a laser sharp flow, fiery anthemic hooks, and a twisted genre-busting musical visage. With his arrival on the world stage, the streaming world and the charts would never be the same.

Since singing with ATCO Records in 2019, he's amassed over 66 million streams for his two EPs and rocketed to #1 on Mediabase's Active Rock airplay chart in 2021, currently standing as one of the most-played artists on the format this year. Now, Zero 9:36 has the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour in his crosshair sights for a spring of sonic mayhem as the famed tour's headliner. The post-genre singer and rapper makes this announcement on the heels of releasing his newest single, "I'm Not."

Kicking off on March 2nd 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Zero 9:36 will headline shows coast to coast, spanning the spring. Fame on Fire and GARZI will provide support. Visit here for tickets and more information.

"The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour has hosted amazing talent," said Zero 9:36. "I'm honored to partner with them on my first headline tour and to be included in that legacy. I can't wait for everyone to see our show. Come say what's up."

Tour Dates

March 2nd - Top Cats - Cincinnati, Ohio

March 4th - Union Stage - Washington D.C

March 5th - Webster Underground - Hartford, Connecticut

March 6th - Canal Club - Richmond, Virginia

March 8th - Palladium Upstairs - Worcester, Massachusetts

March 9th - Gramercy Theatre - New York, New York

March 11th - The Garrison - Toronto, Ontario

March 12th - Loving Touch - Detroit, Michigan

March 13th - Subterranean - Chicago, Illinois

March 15th - House Of Blues (Cambridge Room) - Cleveland, Ohio

March 18th - The Garage - Burnsville, Minnesota

March 19th - Pieres - Ft. Wayne, Indiana

March 20th - Red Flag - St. Louis, Missouri

March 21st - High Noon Saloon - Madison, Wisconsin

March 23rd - Record Bar - Kansas City, Missouri

March 25th - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, Colorado

March 26th - Beehive - Salt Lake City, Utah

March 28th - Vera Project - Seattle, Washington

March 30th - Brick + Mortar - San Francisco, California

March 31st - Goldfield Midtown - Sacramento, California

April 1st - Strummers - Fresno, California

April 3rd - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, California

April 4th - House Of Blues (Voodoo Room) - San Diego, California

April 5th - Valley Bar - Phoenix, Arizona

April 9th - Studio @ Warehouse Live - Houston, Texas

April 11th - The Abbey - Orlando, Florida

April 13th - The Orpheum - Tampa, Florida

April 14th - The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, Georgia

April 15th - High Watt - Nashville, Tennessee

Siphoning precise raps through a battlefield of distorted guitars and glitchy hues, Zero 9:36 holds up a mirror in his music and beckons reflection. The Philadelphia post-genre sonic insurgent, singer, creative, and rapper rhymes with the force and fire of a prizefighter as he lands hard-hitting hooks meant to explode on impact.

After grinding under-the-radar for years and augmenting his signature style with cybernetic beats and guitar transmissions from frequent collaborator and producer No Love For The Middle Child, he caught the attention of ATCO Records in 2019. Signed personally by C.E.O. and industry legend Pete Ganbarg as the relaunched label's flagship act, he metamorphosized again. Powered by highlights such as "Leave The Light On" and "WWYDF," the You Will Not Be Saved EP introduced him as it generated 25 million-plus streams.

On its heels, he joined forces with grandson on "Again (Text Voter XX to 40649)" in addition to dropping the acoustic Barebones Vol. 1 EP in 2020. Zero 9:36 unleashed "The End" and its companion remix "The End/Undead" [feat. Hollywood Undead] and the anthemic "Adrenaline," the latter of which hit #1 on Mediabase's Active Rock airplay chart earlier this year and stands as the #1 most played current or recurrent at the format in 2021.

Adapting to any setting, Zero 9:36 has toured alongside Shinedown, Neck Deep, and Pop Evil, made festival appearances at Welcome to Rockville, Inkcarceration, and Rocklahoma, and collaborated with everyone from Travis Barker and grandson to Hollywood Undead and Theory of a Deadman. Zero 9:36 proudly occupies a lane of his own on the 2021 EP, ...IF YOU DON'T SAVE YOURSELF [ATCO Records] which has amassed over 41 million streams led by the single "In My Hands" [feat. Travis Barker & Clever].

