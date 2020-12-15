Molly Joyce Shares David Chesworth Remix of 'Who Are You'

Composer and performer Molly Joyce today shares the remix of her song "Who Are You" by Australian composer, producer and modular synth artist David Chesworth. The original version of the song is featured on Joyce's debut full-length album, Breaking and Entering shows Joyce exploring her disability as a creative source through a series of electro-acoustic works for the electric vintage toy organ.

Joyce met Chesworth through his production work on another boundary-pushing project she was a part of this year, Bec Plexus's album STICKLIP, which features Joyce's piece "Think Out Loud."

"I was struck in the best way possible by how David intensified my song to new heights," says Joyce on Chesworth's production. "I immediately knew I wanted to collaborate with him again. I'm very grateful to share this remix - David amplifies underlying beats and adds new instrumental layers that give the song a new radiance."