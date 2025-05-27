Modest Mouse Details Fall North American Tour with Built to Spill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Modest Mouse will cap an eventful and hugely successful 2025 with a month-long leg of new North American headlining tour dates, featuring fellow Pacific Northwest indie stalwarts Built to Spill. The tour begins September 30 in Aspen and concludes Oct. 21 in Brooklyn, N.Y. See all dates below.

Tickets will be available through an Artist Presale on May 28 at 10am local time, followed by venue and promoter presales the next day at the same time. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 30 at 10am local. More information available here.

The fall shows will come after an extensive summer schedule for Modest Mouse, which starts with headlining shows on June 9 in Orlando, Fl., and also includes a co-headlining run with The Flaming Lips beginning Aug. 1 in Atlanta.

Modest Mouse will also host their inaugural The Psychic Salamander Festival on Sept. 13-14 in Carnation, WA., with a lineup also featuring Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, The Vaudevillian, Mattress, Friko, Sun Atoms and more. The Flaming Lips will join Modest Mouse both nights, playing The Soft Bulletin from start to finish on Sept. 14. Tickets are on sale now.

Additionally, the band will set sail from Feb. 5-9, 2026, on the inaugural Ice Cream Floats cruise, where they will play three distinct sets alongside a lineup featuring Portugal. The Man, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Built to Spill and many others. Fans can expect a twist on Mystery Science Theater 3000, with Modest Mouse’s members offering irreverent commentary about films of their choice, a live Q&A with topics chosen by attendees, a story time during which frontman Isaac Brock will read children’s books, DJ sets and a Parade of Freaks.

Modest Mouse on tour:

June 9, 2025 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando %

June 10, 2025 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live %

June 11, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre %

June 13, 2025 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater %

June 14, 2025 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 15, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte %

June 17, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater New Orleans %

June 18, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company %

June 19, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall %

June 20, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive %

June 21, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Outdoor %

June 23, 2025 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom %

June 24, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC %

June 25, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion %

June 27, 2025 - Dillon, CO - Lake Dillon Amphitheatre %

June 28, 2025 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Amphitheater %

June 29, 2025 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden %

July 2, 2025 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

July 3, 2025 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

July 5, 2025 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Music Festival

July 6, 2025 - Jackson, WY - Snow King Mountain

August 1, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy #*

August 2, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #*

August 3, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island #

August 5, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts #*

August 7, 2025 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point #*

August 8, 2025 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl #*

August 9, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #*

August 11, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater #*

August 12, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center#*

August 14, 2025 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field#*

August 15, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory#

August 16, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed - Fairgrounds#

August 19, 2025 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #*

August 20, 2025 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall #*

August 23, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel *

August 24, 2025 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *

August 25, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

August 27, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bow l*

August 28, 2025 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

September 3, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #^

September 4, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre #^

September 5, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl #^

September 7, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre #^

September 10, 2025 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield #^ (Modest Mouse closing)

September 11, 2025 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield #^ (Modest Mouse closing)

September 13, 2025 - Carnation, WA - Modest Mouse Presents: The Psychic Salamander Festival @ Remlinger Farms

September 14, 2025 - Carnation, WA - Modest Mouse Presents: The Psychic Salamander Festival @ Remlinger Farms

September 27, 2025 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

September 30, 2025 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

October 1, 2025 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom !

October 6, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

October 7, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater !

October 9, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

October 11, 2025 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit !

October 12, 2025 - Rochester, NY – Kodak Center !

October 13, 2025 - Toronto, ON - History !

October 15, 2025 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway !

October 16, 2025 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre !

October 17, 2025 - Kingston, NY - Ulster Performing Arts Center

October 18, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem !

October 20, 2025 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount !

October 21, 2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount !

#w/ The Flaming Lips

* w/ Friko

^ w/ Dehd

% w/ Doug Martsch

! w/ Built to Spill

