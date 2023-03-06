Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Minneapolis Indie-Rock Trio YAM HAUS Release New Single 'Rafters'

Yam Haus recently signed to Big Loud Rock.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Big Loud Rock, the new alternative/rock imprint of Big Loud Records, is excited to announce the signing of Yam Haus, the indie pop-rock trio based out of Minneapolis. As one of the newest additions to Big Loud Rock's roster, Yam Haus' search for authenticity has found the perfect home with its catchy blend of indie-rock that serves up the unforgettable hooks the band has become known for.

Watch the new music video before its digital release on Friday here.

Bringing a new level of songwriting maturity and musical complexity to their tracks, the trio is allowing their personality and humor to shine more in a pursuit to expand its audience.

"As soon as we saw them live, we knew they were the perfect fit for the Big Loud Rock family," said label President Greg Thompson. "Their energy and ambition, along with their incredibly infectious sense of humor, is beyond exciting and we can't wait to see them grow and develop with their new music."

Leading off this exciting new partnership is the release of the aptly titled "Rafters," a soaring yet wistful indie-rock rumination that is for those who feel they might need to let go of something. "'Rafters' is a song about letting go, even when you're not sure where you'll land," vocalist/guitarist Lars Pruitt said.

"Going back to the way we used to be as kids, swinging from the monkey bars in the playground, we'd let ourselves drop and tumble into whatever came next. It was a very personal song for us to write as a band." Pruitt also goes on to relate the overall theme of the song to the band's new found direction, its future, and signing with Big Loud Rock. "We let go, and it feels like we landed in a place where we can be the most authentic and honest version of ourselves."

Yam Haus have also announced a number of U.S. headline appearances for the spring. Beginning tonight in Nashville, TN, the tour will visit additional markets such as Denver, CO on March 25, Seattle, WA on March 30, Los Angeles, CA on April 6, Austin, TX on April 13, Detroit, MI on April 21, Philadelphia, PA on April 27, and culminate in an appearance at Mercury Lounge in New York, NY on April 29. Support on select dates will be provided by Landon Conrath and Big Loud Rock label mate Levi Evans. A full listing of dates can be found below.

After taking the Midwest by storm a few years back, the Yam Haus preparing to release new music in 2023 is nothing like the outfit who enjoyed a fair amount of success prior to the world shutting down back in 2020. Since then, members Lars Pruitt (vocals/guitar), Zach Beinlich (bass) and Jake Felstow (drums) have spent their time crafting their sound and taking the band's music in a promising new direction.

"We're really excited about the new music, because it feels like it's the first time in a long time that we're creating it as a unified front," Felstow says. "We're making and releasing whatever we're feeling at that moment," Beinlich adds. "We're not trying to fit something in where it doesn't belong, but if it feels right and we like it, we put it out."

With over 15 million streams across DSPs, over 20 million views on YouTube, 1.7 million likes on TikTok, and performing with the likes of Blue October, Bishop Briggs and more, Yam Haus still collectively feel like they're just getting started and are excited for the road ahead. At the very least, Pruitt's committed to the journey in ways not easily changed. "I got the band tattooed on my ass, so I'm here for the long game."

Yam Haus will be making the following U.S. headline appearances this spring. Dates below with more to be added soon.

Yam Haus Tour Dates

MARCH
06 - Nashville, TN - The Basement
23 - Ames, IA - The Maintenance Shop *
24 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon *
25 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge *
27 - Helena, MT - The Windsor Ballroom *
28 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry *
30 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's *
31 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Mission Theater *

APRIL
06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge ^
07 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer ^
13 - Austin, TX - 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
15 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada
19 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
21 - Detroit, MI - PJ's Lager House
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe
25 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
27 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
28 - Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939
29 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

* - support from Landon Conrath
^ - support from Levi Evans



