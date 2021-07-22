Mindy Shares 'Nervous Shudders' Single

Ahead of her debut solo EP Version 1.27 (out tomorrow), Korean-American artist and singer Mindy (Mindy Song) shared a melancholic experimental pop ballad today with a single, video, and public art installation for "Nervous Shudders" ft. Draag. The song was co-produced with K-pop producers Ryan Kim & Aris Maggiani (BTS, Exo, HyunA) and indie rock producer Adrian Acosta (Draag). The innovative video and public art installations bring visuals to life through an augmented reality experience in Los Angeles.

First premiered via Under the Radar , she explains, "'Nervous Shudders' is about my personal rejection of traditional relationships. After being told to stop playing music and to stay at home to "have children," by close family, I wrote this song as an honest confession. Not everyone fits neatly into the square of monogamy and marriage. So I decided to keep making music as I pursue an honest relationship with myself."

Mindy emerged as a solo artist in May of 2021 after co-founding Night Dreamer and working with producers Lior Goldenberg (Alanis Morisette, Macy Gray, Allen Stone) and Josiah Mazzaschi (Soko, The Jesus Mary Chain, Warpaint's Jenny Lee), and Tristan Calder (Kill The Computer). Mindy's artistic expression challenges the conservative ideology of her religious upbringing and powerfully displays transcendence from loneliness and confusion. Mindy debuted such concepts in her 1st music video "Am I Alive," in which she punches herself repeatedly while performing in front of an uninterested crowd.

Mindy will be playing a hometown LA show at The Offbeat on August 28. More information here

Photo Credit: Aaron Kessinger