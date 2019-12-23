Milky Chance Will Embark on North American Tour in 2020

Following the release of their album "Mind The Moon," Milky Chance have announced tour dates for 2020. See all dates below!

Milky Chance is a German folk music group. Clemens Rehbein, Philipp Dausch, Antonio Greger, and Sebastian Schmidt make up the band.

Milky Chance 2020 Tour Dates

March 23 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

March 26 - Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor

March 27 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

April 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

April 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

April 15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

April 16 - Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

April 17 - Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 18 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

April 20 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

April 21 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 22 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

April 23 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

April 24 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

April 25 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

April 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

April 28 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

May 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

May 12 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta

May 15 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

May 16 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

May 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

May 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Listen to Milky Chance's "Down By The River" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories