Miley Cyrus Explains Why She and Cody Simpson Broke Up

'We're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be,' she said.

According to E! News, Miley Cyrus explained the reason for her split with Cody Simpson in a recent Instagram live broadcast.

"Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it," Miley said. "But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be."

"Cody felt like he was in a different place and wanted to be single. Miley started to get busy working on new music and their relationship fizzled out," a source told E! News. "Nothing bad happened and they still respect each other. Miley has expressed she wants to be single for awhile. Cody has taken more interest in partying and being around a lot of friends and Miley's not into that right now."

