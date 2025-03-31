Miki Berenyi Trio Unveils North American Fall Tour Dates, New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miki Berenyi Trio will release their debut album Tripla this Friday, April 4 via Bella Union. Ahead of the album, they have shared the final album track, “Kinch,” and announced a North American fall tour. Tickets will be on sale this Friday.

The song brings to life the happy/sad stabs sometimes felt when Miki catches a glimpse of her dad, or Chris (Acland, Lush drummer who died in 1996) in the patchwork of framed photos on their hallway wall. Miki shares, “The lyrics are inspired by love and loss, and how those people never leave you, and how it makes you think about the nature of love.”

Tripla’s richly layered, imaginative and uniquely slanted strain of dream pop is an often euphoric and sometimes melancholic mix of guitars and electronica, fronted by Miki’s instantly recognisable vocal, overlaid with an often profound and sometimes abrasive or yearning view of the world. From lashing out against macho aggression unleashed by social media types such as Andrew Tate to commenting on human self destruction spanning social intolerance to sexism to environmental issues, the shoegaze pioneers continue their politically-charged legacy with the new collection.

Miki Berenyi Trio, or MB3 for short, is named after its lead singer – a direct way to convey the presence of the former singer/co-guitarist of Lush, and one of the most instantly recognisable faces of the ‘90s - but the songwriting is entirely a three-way collaboration by Miki Berenyi, KJ ‘Moose’ McKillop and Oliver Cherer, as the album title describes: acknowledging the mother tongue of Miki’s father, Tripla is Hungarian for ‘triple’.

Tripla is completed by a superb mix by Paul Gregory (of Bella Union labelmates Lanterns On The Lake) and beautiful artwork by Chris Bigg – who designed the sleeves for Piroshka and contributed to all of Lush’s sleeves – incorporating photography from Martin Andersen. But for all the album’s heightened and sophisticated sound, MB3 have gone back to basics, not only recording at home but driving a car packed with their gear, loading in and out of venues themselves. “There is something very ‘grass roots’ about what we’re doing,” says Miki. “There’s no point following the ‘announce the album, then tour, then record the next album’ route – we just want to wring as much enjoyment out of this as we can, and hope that it resonates somewhere!”

Miki Berenyi Trio Tour Dates

10/10: Washington DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

10/11: Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/13: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/15: Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

10/16: Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag

10/17: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/18: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/20: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/23: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/24: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/25: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/27: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/28: West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

Photo Credit: Abbey Raymonde

