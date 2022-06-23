Mike & The Mechanics Announce April/May 2023 Tour Dates
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10:00am.
Mike & The Mechanics, who have sold over ten million records worldwide - announce their 'Refueled!' 2023 Tour - all the hits and a drop of Genesis. An epic run of 34 UK concerts in April/May, opening on April 12th at the Barbican, York and including the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on May 18th.
Mike + The Mechanics are Genesis founding member Mike Rutherford (Guitar), Andrew Roachford (lead, backing vocals and keyboards) - one of the UK's most prolific R&B singers, whose previous hits include 'Cuddly Toy' and 'Family Man' - and Canadian-born singer, Tim Howar (lead and backing vocals), who formed and toured with his band Van Tramp, has performed with the likes of Rod Stewart and Paulo Nutini, and appeared as The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera in London's West End.
Tim shares vocal duties with Roachford and they both add a soulful dimension to the band's already established sound.
The 'Refueled!' Tour in 2023, will include tracks from their critically acclaimed, most recent top-10 selling album 'Out of the Blue', all the hits, plus some Genesis. Their ninth album features re-workings of some of the band's best loved tracks, including 'The Living Years' and the unforgettable 'Over My Shoulder'.
2023 TOUR DATES
APRIL
12 - Barbican, York
13 - Globe, Stockton
15 - Music Hall, Aberdeen
16 - Concert Hall, Perth
18 - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
19 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh
20 - Sage, Gateshead
22 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester
23 - Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
24 - Philharmonic Hall Liverpool
26 - Sands Centre, Carlisle
27 - City Hall, Sheffield
28 - Opera House, Buxton
30 - Derngate, Northampton
MAY
1 - Bridgewater, Manchester
2 - City Hall, Hull
4 - Forum, Bath
5 - Anvil, Basingstoke
7 - Pavilion, Bournemouth
8 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
10 - St David's Hall, Cardiff
11 - Arena, Swansea
12 - Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
14 - Pavilions, Plymouth
16 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
17 - New Theatre, Oxford
18 - Royal Albert Hall, London
20 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham
21 - Theatre, Milton Keynes
22 - Venue Cymru, Llandudno
24 - G Live, Guildford
25 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge
26 - Hexagon, Reading
28 - Guildhall Portsmouth