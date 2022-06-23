Mike & The Mechanics Announce April/May 2023 Tour Dates

Mike & The Mechanics, who have sold over ten million records worldwide - announce their 'Refueled!' 2023 Tour - all the hits and a drop of Genesis. An epic run of 34 UK concerts in April/May, opening on April 12th at the Barbican, York and including the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on May 18th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24th at 10:00am.

Mike + The Mechanics are Genesis founding member Mike Rutherford (Guitar), Andrew Roachford (lead, backing vocals and keyboards) - one of the UK's most prolific R&B singers, whose previous hits include 'Cuddly Toy' and 'Family Man' - and Canadian-born singer, Tim Howar (lead and backing vocals), who formed and toured with his band Van Tramp, has performed with the likes of Rod Stewart and Paulo Nutini, and appeared as The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera in London's West End.

Tim shares vocal duties with Roachford and they both add a soulful dimension to the band's already established sound.

The 'Refueled!' Tour in 2023, will include tracks from their critically acclaimed, most recent top-10 selling album 'Out of the Blue', all the hits, plus some Genesis. Their ninth album features re-workings of some of the band's best loved tracks, including 'The Living Years' and the unforgettable 'Over My Shoulder'.

2023 TOUR DATES

APRIL

12 - Barbican, York

13 - Globe, Stockton

15 - Music Hall, Aberdeen

16 - Concert Hall, Perth

18 - Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

19 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

20 - Sage, Gateshead

22 - De Montfort Hall, Leicester

23 - Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent

24 - Philharmonic Hall Liverpool

26 - Sands Centre, Carlisle

27 - City Hall, Sheffield

28 - Opera House, Buxton

30 - Derngate, Northampton

MAY

1 - Bridgewater, Manchester

2 - City Hall, Hull

4 - Forum, Bath

5 - Anvil, Basingstoke

7 - Pavilion, Bournemouth

8 - Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

10 - St David's Hall, Cardiff

11 - Arena, Swansea

12 - Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

14 - Pavilions, Plymouth

16 - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

17 - New Theatre, Oxford

18 - Royal Albert Hall, London

20 - Symphony Hall, Birmingham

21 - Theatre, Milton Keynes

22 - Venue Cymru, Llandudno

24 - G Live, Guildford

25 - Corn Exchange, Cambridge

26 - Hexagon, Reading

28 - Guildhall Portsmouth