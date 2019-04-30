Mike Edel Releases Music Video For 'Houdini'

Seattle, WA and British Columbia-based musician Mike Edel is pleased to present the official music video for "Houdini," the soaring single lifted from the seasoned songwriter's latest studio album, THRESHOLDS. Using the central theme from THRESHOLDS to produce a narrative about overcoming personal fear in the shadow of loss, the video for "Houdini" follows the newly transformed life of Bert (played by J.B. Abajian), a character that allows viewers to identify their own fears through him showing his own. "I experience fear more now than I ever thought I would have," says Edel. "'Houdini' is about leaning on those around you and about finding courage in the face of every day's adversity."

Watch the music video for "Houdini" below!



Recorded with Chris Walla (Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan & Sara), THRESHOLDS presents itself as a compelling departure for Edel who after adopting a consistency-is-boring mantra and spending a tireless year in the studio has evolved his sound into his most intriguing set of music yet. From the radio rocker "Houdini" and the indie-pop chiller "Go With You. to the CBC Music Top 10, thirties-are-the-new-twenties anthem "31," Edel reveals stand-alone singles that illustrate a uniform theme throughout the 10-song effort.

In addition to the video announce, Edel will begin the second leg of his THRESHOLDS North American headline tour tomorrow evening, Wednesday, May 1, at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix, AZ. The run will visit major markets on the west coast of the U.S. and extend into Canada through April 23. A full listing of dates can be found below with more information on tickets on Edel's official homepage HERE.



After two million cumulative streams across major platforms, being in rotation on CBC Music, AAA Radio across the United States, and on Sirius XM's The Loft, Mike Edel is poised to have a successful 2019. After playing hundreds of shows including Rifflandia Festival, Vancouver Folk Festival, Regina Folk Festival, Victoria International Jazz Festival, Upstream Music Festival, and after splitting his time between Seattle, WA and the mountains of British Columbia and getting married, Edel is taking his music in particular and his life in general across a threshold, through an open door, and into the unknown.



Mike Edel will be making the following North American appearances during May. Dates below with more information on http://www.mikeedel.com/tour.



5/01 - Phoenix, AZ | The Rebel Lounge

5/02 - Flagstaff, AZ | Firecreek Coffee

5/03 - Tucson, AZ | Club Congress

5/04 - San Diego, CA | Communal Coffee

5/05 - Los Angeles, CA | Hotel Café

5/06 - San Francisco, CA - The Lost Church

5/09 - Seattle, WA | The Sunset

5/10 - Bellingham, WA | The Firefly

5/14 - Rossland, BC | Flying Steamshovel

5/15 - Red Deer, AB | Red Hart Brewing

5/16 - Edmonton, AB | The Buckingham

5/17 - Calgary, AB | The Ironwood

5/18 - Calgary, AB | The Ironwood

5/20 - Medicine Hat, AB | Heartwood Café

5/21 - Lethbridge, AB | The Slice

5/22 - Kelowna, BC | Fernando's

5/23 - Vancouver, BC | Wise Hall

5/24 - Squamish, BC | The Ledge

5/26 - Parksville, BC | Realm Food Co.





