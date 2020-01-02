Mighty Oaks Shares New Single 'Lost Again'

Life is a journey and it rarely goes as planned. A lot of us feel lost sometimes, maybe even most of the time. This is no different for Ian Hooper: "There have been moments where I wished nothing more than to turn back the clock and iron out a wrinkle I'd made." The new Mighty Oaks single, "Lost Again," from their forthcoming third album All Things Go is about one of those moments, about the wish to go back and change things. But it's also about realizing that everything happens for a reason; it encourages to keep moving forward and learn from past mistakes.

Listen below!

Tickets for Mighty Oaks' Europe and North America tours 2020 are now on sale.

European Tour Dates:

2/17 München, GER - Muffathalle

2/18 Wien, AUT - Arena

2/19 Zürich, CH - Kaufleuten

2/20 Stuttgart, GER - LKA Longhorn

2/21 Luxemburg, LUX - Rotondes

2/23 Paris, FRA - Les Etoiles

2/25 London, UK - Jazz Cafe

2/26 Brussels, BEL - AB Club

2/27 Dortmund, GER - Konzerthaus

2/28 Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Old Hall

2/29 Köln, GER - Live Music Hall

3/02 Wiesbaden, GER - Schlachthof

3/03 Hamburg, GER - Gr Freiheit

3/04 Berlin, GER - Huxleys

3/06 Copenhagen, DK - Vega

3/07 Stockholm, SWE - Nalen Klubb

3/08 Oslo, NOR - Parkteatret

North America Tour Dates:

3/28 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

3/29 Montreal, QC - Le Ministère

3/31 New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

4/01 Boston, MA - Great Scott

4/03 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

4/04 Washington DC - DC9

4/06 Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Back Room

4/08 Nashville, TN - The High Watt

4/09 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

4/10 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

4/13 Denver, CO - Globe Hall

4/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4/16 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

4/17 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

4/18 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

4/20 San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall

4/22 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

4/23 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile





Related Articles View More Music Stories