Migguel Anggelo Extends 'LatinXoxo' U.S. Tour

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter.

His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.

LatinXoxo is Migguel Anggelo's nonconforming and self-accepting rallying cry: a break from “Latin Lover” clichés and his own Venezuelan father's gendered expectations. With indelible precision, weaving in and out of the audience, the artist connects past and present while unraveling the stereotypes that would otherwise constrain him.

LatinXoxo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story. It is an artful collage of theater, queer comedy, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections. The musical repertoire spans decades of pop hits, his own original compositions, and the Spanish boleros that defined his youth. LatinXoxo heads to the Bay Area and Orange County this fall. A full itinerary is below.

LatinXoxo runs 70 minutes and is performed in English and Spanish. The show was conceived by Migguel Anggelo; book by C. Julian Jiménez; musical direction by Jaime Lozano; direction by Adrian Alexander Alea.

LatinXoxo Fall Tour Dates:

October 12

Rohnert Park, CA

Green Music Center (Sonoma State)

October 14 & 15

San Francisco, CA

BRAVA Theater Center

October 19

Orange Park Acres, CA

Musco Center for the Arts (Chapman University)