Migguel Anggelo Extends 'LatinXoxo' U.S. Tour

LatinXoxo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 4 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'

Migguel Anggelo Extends 'LatinXoxo' U.S. Tour

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter.

His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.

LatinXoxo is Migguel Anggelo's nonconforming and self-accepting rallying cry: a break from “Latin Lover” clichés and his own Venezuelan father's gendered expectations. With indelible precision, weaving in and out of the audience, the artist connects past and present while unraveling the stereotypes that would otherwise constrain him.

LatinXoxo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story. It is an artful collage of theater, queer comedy, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections. The musical repertoire spans decades of pop hits, his own original compositions, and the Spanish boleros that defined his youth. LatinXoxo heads to the Bay Area and Orange County this fall. A full itinerary is below.

LatinXoxo runs 70 minutes and is performed in English and Spanish. The show was conceived by Migguel Anggelo; book by C. Julian Jiménez; musical direction by Jaime Lozano; direction by Adrian Alexander Alea.

LatinXoxo Fall Tour Dates:

October 12
Rohnert Park, CA
Green Music Center (Sonoma State)

October 14 & 15
San Francisco, CA
BRAVA Theater Center

October 19
Orange Park Acres, CA
Musco Center for the Arts (Chapman University)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rocky Kramers Rock & Roll Tuesdays to Present AT THE MOVIES on Twitch This Week Photo
Rocky Kramer's Rock & Roll Tuesdays to Present AT THE MOVIES on Twitch This Week

Join guitar virtuoso Rocky Kramer as he hosts 'At The Movies' on this week's episode of Rocky Kramer's Rock & Roll Tuesdays. Tune in to Twitch on September 19th at 7 PM PT!

2
Todd Mosby Releases New Album LAND OF ENCHANTMENT Photo
Todd Mosby Releases New Album 'LAND OF ENCHANTMENT'

Todd Mosby's Land of Enchantment is a new album produced by Jeffrey Weber and features A-list musicians Tom Scott, Vinnie Colaiuta, Charlie Bisharat, Dapo Torimiro, and more.

3
Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases New Single A Party at the Crossroads Photo
Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor Releases New Single 'A Party at the Crossroads'

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor takes listeners on a musical journey with 'A Party at the Crossroads', offering a culturally accurate account of who one would meet at the crossroads according to West African lore.

4
Gene Pritskers Sound Liberation Trio to Perform as Part of Spectrums Amplified Ambitions S Photo
Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Trio to Perform as Part of Spectrum's Amplified Ambitions Series

Join Gene Pritsker's Sound Liberation Trio at Spectrum's Amplified Ambitions Series on October 6th, 2023 in Brooklyn, NY. Experience eclectic trio compositions featuring guitar, moog bass, and drums, accompanied by modern poetry. Don't miss this unique and ambitious performance.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
HAMILTON