Midge Ure Joins Howard Jones for U.S. Summer Tour

Midge Ure will join Howard Jones as his special guest for a U.S. Summer Tour. Joining Ure for what he calls a 'synth heavy' set will be musicians Dan Burton, also playing keyboard with Howard Jones and Tony Solis who has played with Midge on previous American tours.

"What a joy to be touring North America with my friend Howard Jones again. With the emphasis on technology, quality and performance I am looking forward to dusting off the synthesizers, cranking up the guitar and playing with the brilliant musicians who will be sharing the stage with me. We first collaborated live together back in 1989 on Howard's 'Cross the line Tour' which holds nothing but great memories for me, so I am hoping to not only rekindle those but add new ones to the memory bank". Please see below for tour dates, with more tour dates to be added. Tickets can be purchased here.

Midge Ure was last in the states this past fall on a solo acoustic trek and has been hosting his Backstage Lockdown Club giving fans exclusive access to a series of intimate, musical events on a monthly subscription basis.

He has also been busy making music including an instrumental album: "Having hosted a radio show 'The Space' on Scala Radio last year, where I indulged myself and the listeners to textural, ambient music from some of the Neo classical composers, I felt inspired to follow my lifelong passion for instrumental music and wrote and recorded an album which I am really pleased with. Every album I have ever released has had instrumentals on but this is my first completely non-vocal album. Due for release late '22."

Ure also recently published a book of photographs 'In A Picture Frame' taken between 1980 and 1986. Moments behind the scenes with Ultravox and Visage. "Because we never toured with photographers we ended up grabbing these intimate moments ourselves. This book has my personal selection of the ones I was responsible for."

Tour Dates

June 17 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Casino

June 18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

June 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

June 22 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365

June 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Ace Hotel Theater

June 25 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's By The Bay

June 26 - Mesa, AZ - The Venue At Farnsworth Hall

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA

June 29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

July 1 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest

July 2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

July 3 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

July 6 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

July 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall

July 9 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Kirby Center

July 13 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater

July 14 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Journal

July 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theater

July 16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater

July 17 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theater

July 19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 21 - Savannah, GA - District Live

July 22 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

July 23 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

July 24 - Sanford, FL - TBD

July 26 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

July 27 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live