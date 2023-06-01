Middle Kids Share New Single 'Bootleg Firecracker' & Announce Tour Dates With Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra

They’ll join Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra on their The Amplified Echos tour which kicks off July 11.

Sydney-based three piece, Middle Kids (Tim Fitz, Hannah Joy, and Harry Day) are about to enter a new chapter in their career with the release today of their latest single, "Bootleg Firecracker."

In 2022, the band made an impulsive decision to travel to Eastbourne, UK in order to spend an intense six weeks with renowned producer Jonathan Gilmore (The 1975) for an intense six-week recording session.

The goal was to transform their lo-fi demos into something fresh, dynamic, and innovative, and to collaborate with a producer who could push the boundaries of a traditional rock band format to its sonic limit while still maintaining the essence of classic pop songwriting.

"Bootleg Firecracker" is the first taste of new music from those intense sessions. The song features beautiful finger picked acoustic loops, coupled with an edgy, loping drum groove, unlike anything we’ve heard in the band's previous work. Lead singer Hannah Joy's honest lyrics explore the concept of the titular ‘bootleg’ firecracker, an explosive yet beautiful force that also carries with it the risk of causing harm. The result is a warm, delicate, and contemporary sound that showcases the band's creative evolution.

Joy describes "Bootleg Firecracker" as "a song about the power, magic, and risk of intimacy...It started out as an up-tempo chorus about dancing, but Tim (Fitz - co-producer and bassist) slowed it down, and we came up with this idea of the bootleg firecracker. Fireworks can be dangerous and risky, but there's something about their explosion of light and heat that brings people together in celebration. I think love is like that."

The track also includes an artistic contribution from Middle Kids' fans, who submitted audio recordings of their own fireworks celebrations which are seamlessly woven into the outro of the song. The explosive theme crosses over into the official video which was directed by Toby Morris and features firework programming by the company used for Sydney’s legendary NYE celebrations.

The band have also announced they’ll join Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra on their The Amplified Echos tour which kicks off July 11 in Missoula, MT and includes stops in NYC, LA, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and more. See below for a full rundown of dates.

"Bootleg Firecracker" marks Middle Kids' first release since their critically acclaimed album, Today We're The Greatest, which earned them a Top 5 album chart debut and was awarded Best Rock Album at the 2021 ARIA Awards. Released at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the album received widespread acclaim and garnered the band numerous appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Middle Kids first gained attention in 2017 with their debut single, "Edge Of Town." Remarkably, it was the first song that Hannah Joy had ever written. The song caught the attention of Sir Elton John, who declared himself a fan, and their follow-up album, the Top 10 Lost Friends, earned them Triple J's Best Australian Album Award in 2018 and a nomination for Best Rock Album at the ARIA Awards the same year. The success of their albums has led the band on a seemingly endless world tour across the USA, Europe, and Australia.

THE AMPLIFIED ECHOS TOUR DATES:

JUL 11, 2023 - Big Sky Brewing Co., Missoula, MT * ⁣

JUL 14, 2023 - The Podium, Spokane, WA * ⁣

JUL 15, 2023 - WAMU Theater, Seattle, WA * ⁣

JUL 16, 2023 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR * ⁣

JUL 18, 2023 - The Masonic, San Francisco, CA * ⁣

JUL 19, 2023 - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA * ⁣

JUL 21, 2023 - Petco Park, San Diego, CA * ⁣

JUL 22, 2023 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV * ⁣

JUL 23, 2023 - The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT * ⁣

JUL 25, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver, CO * ⁣

JUL 27, 2023 - St Louis Music Park, St Louis, MO * ⁣

JUL 28, 2023 - Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN * ⁣

JUL 29, 2023 - Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville, NC * ⁣

JUL 30, 2023 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, Charlotte, NC * ⁣

AUG 7, 2023 - 713 Music Hall, Houston, TX * ⁣

AUG 8, 2023 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX * ⁣

AUG 9, 2023 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, TX * ⁣

AUG 11, 2023 - The Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK * ⁣

AUG 13, 2023 - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN * ⁣

AUG 15, 2023 - Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI * ⁣

AUG 16, 2023 - The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL * ⁣

AUG 18, 2023 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN * ⁣

AUG 19, 2023 - KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH * ⁣

AUG 20, 2023 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI * ⁣

AUG 21, 2023 - Echo Beach, Toronto, ON * ⁣

AUG 23, 2023 - SummerStage in Central Park, New York, NY * ⁣

AUG 24, 2023 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA * ⁣

AUG 25, 2023 - Waterfront Concert Series, Buffalo, NY * ⁣

AUG 26, 2023 - Skyline Stage at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA * ⁣

* with Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra

Photo Credit: Michelle Grace Hunder 



