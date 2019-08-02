Micki Maverick Releases Debut EP INTRUSIVE EXCLUSIVE

Today, one of Los Angeles' newest artists micki maverick, a solo female pop act, shares her debut EP Intrusive Exclusive with the world. This includes her previously released singles "HE/ART" and "FINE," which premiered viaGrimy Goods and Nylon respectively. The six song collection covers all the bases of being a young adult in the LGBTQ community.

"HE/ART" takes a look at social insecurities and finding the beauty beyond perfection, while "FINE" is a love letter to her longtime girlfriend who has supported the young artist through hardships and helped her feel comfortable in her own skin. micki maverick hopes that the love letter of a song will empower and inspire women everywhere.

LISTEN TO INSTRUSIVE EXCLUSIVE

In addition, the EP includes some previously unreleased tracks like "SEDATED" which explores coping with mental health and "DEMONS4FRIENDS" which dives into the trauma of coming out. micki maverick says the song, "is like being inside my nightmares, it's like being in my head, and it's like hearing the voice of the "other me" that lurks inside my mind. For a really long time I battled the thought that I wasn't loved or even worthy of love, and because of my mental state my relationship suffered. DEMONS4FRIENDS is now my battle scar and my biggest hope for this track is that it gets to the ears of people like me who need it most." The track premiered yesterday via MXDWN, who said, "micki maverick delivers her smooth vocals, which have a hip-hop cadence but never transition into full-blown rapping. The emotional delivery of the song makes sense when the lyrical content is fully understood."

micki maverick was born in Los Angeles in October of '97 and was raised a California native. She grew up listening to Shakira, Fergie, Lady Gaga and Rihanna-all badass females in her opinion. When in high school she immersed herself in new age soul and Frank Ocean's "Channel Orange" became an everyday listen. Soon after, she heard an up-and-coming Kehlani which gave her the final push to create music.

Intrusive Exclusive is the first look into this emerging artist's capabilities, setting the stage for a new pop icon who delivers a sound that belongs beside today's top players but takes a spin that's all her own.





