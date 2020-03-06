Mickey Guyton Asks 'What Are You Gonna Tell Her?' in New Single

Capitol Records Nashville's Mickey Guyton released her honest and unapologetic new song"What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" today. The thought-provoking song asks the simple question, "what are you gonna tell her/when she figures out/that all this time you built her up just so the world could let her down."

Written by Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks and Emma-Lee, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" was hailed as the "No. 1 song of Country Radio Seminar" by Variety. Guyton wrote the song three weeks prior to the UMG Nashville Ryman Auditorium show where she performed the song for the first time and received the only spontaneous standing ovation of the event.

"As an artist, I'm so grateful for music," explains Guyton. "It allows me to convey important messages that are dear to me. I know this song will touch people because it is so truthful."

"What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" will be included in Guyton's upcoming album to be released this summer. Last year Mickey's poignant and uplifting song which she co-wrote with Karen Kosowski and Victoria Banks was featured in the BREAKTHROUGH movie and soundtrack. At the 2019 ACM Awards Mickey joined Chrissy Metz, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae for a performance of "I'm Standing With You. also from the BREAKTHROUGH movie soundtrack. Mickey has been featured on CBS This Morning, ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today Show. She has also been spotlighted in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Rolling Stone & Billboard.





