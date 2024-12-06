Michigander Releases Aspirational Power Pop Single 'Peace of Mind'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Michigander – the acclaimed indie rock project led by singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer – has shared his aspirational new single, “Peace of Mind,” available now via Totally Normal Records through Thirty Tigers.

Co-written with renowned producer/musician Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy), the track heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of Michigander’s self-titled debut album, Michigander, due Friday, February 7. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. Limited edition vinyl is available for pre-order exclusively HERE.

“‘Peace of Mind’ is a song about living rich on minimum wage,’ says Jason Singer. “It’s about how we as humans will never be satisfied with what we have and no matter how many goals we accomplish, we still will always want more. I wrote this one afternoon with Butch Walker. He’s an incredible human being and we had the best time together.”

Michigander also includes such recent singles as “Emotional” and the top 5 summer favorite, “Giving Up,” the latter available now alongside an official music video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Tyler Appel (Andrew McMahon, Manchester Orchestra) and streaming now on YouTube. “Giving Up” quickly proved another sensation for Michigander following three previous top 10 singles at Triple A, earning immediate airplay on Alternative Rock radio outlets nationwide along with top playlist placement including the cover of Spotify’s influential The New Alt and the #1 spot on both Apple Music’s The New Rock and Tidal’s The Hot Rock. The track was also named “Song of the Day” by Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current and met by direct success on such popular playlists as Spotify’s New Music Friday and It’s Alt Good, Apple Music’s New Music Daily, Trending Songs, New In Rock, and New In Alternative (coming in on the latter two playlists at #3), Amazon Music’s Brand New Rock and Fresh Indie, and YouTube Music’s Eclectic Rock.

Hailed by NPR as “one of indie rock’s most exciting stories in the last few years,” Michigander is celebrating the long-anticipated arrival of Michigander with a wide-ranging headline tour schedule that has already seen sold-out shows at such vaunted venues as West Hollywood, CA’s Troubadour, Detroit, MI’s Saint Andrew’s Hall, and New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. The tour’s next leg gets underway January 14 at Louisville, KY’s Zanzabar and then travels the Southern United States before culminating on February 7 with a record release show at Nashville, TN’s famed The Basement East. Support on all announced 2025 dates comes from Sydney Sprague.

In the meantime, this weekend will see Michigander ring in the season in his beloved home state with a Grand Rapids Holiday Special, set for Grand Rapids, MI’s Elevation @ The Intersection on Saturday, December 7 and featuring guests Oliver Hazard and Trauna. VIP packages are also available, with extras including a limited edition tour poster and exclusive tickets for an intimate additional performance at Grand Rapids’ Tip-Top Deluxe slated for tonight, December 6.

Michigander will further mark the Yuletide with a series of local appearances and charity events, including today’s visit to Grand Rapids’ FOX 17 Morning Mix (check local listings), followed later this afternoon with a special performance at the city’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital set for 2:30 pm (local). Tomorrow will then see Singer taking part in a canned for drive benefitting Kent County’s Kids’ Food Basket as well as joining forces with Fender for a collaborative charity auction supporting Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts’ community arts initiatives that sees three Fender guitars reimagined by Michigander as original art pieces. Bidding is available now HERE.

MICHIGANDER - US TOUR 2024/2025

DECEMBER

6 – Grand Rapids, MI – Tip Top Deluxe *

7 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation @ The Intersection †

JANUARY 2025

14 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar +

15 – Lexington, KY – The Burl +

17 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom +

18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle +

19 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room Greenville +

21– Charleston, SC – Music Farm +

22 – Orlando, FL – The Social +

24 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage +

25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live +

26 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar +

28 – Tallahassee, FL – 926 Bar +

29 – New Orleans, LA – The Parish Room at House of Blues New Orleans +

31 –– Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

FEBRUARY 2025

1 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall +

7 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East +

^ w/ Special Guest Cece Coakley

* Special Holiday VIP Show

† w/ Special Guests Oliver Hazard and Trauna

+ w/ Special Guest Sydney Sprague

The last decade has seen Michigander quietly emerge as a 21st century troubadour whose deft balance of rock energy, alternative adventurousness, and heart-on-his-sleeve songcraft has endeared him to audiences and critics alike. Born in Michigan and based in Nashville, singer, songwriter, and producer Jason Singer has steadily tallied over 100M worldwide streams across a series of EPs, including 2018’s Midland, 2019’s Where Do We Go From Here, and 2021’s Everything Will Be OK Eventually, highlighted by such breakthrough tracks as “Misery” (17.5M streams) and “Let Me Down” (10.7M streams). Last year saw Michigander’s It Will Never Be The Same EP arrive to high profile praise from such outlets as NPR, which declared, “It’s impossible not to root for Singer, whose mix of optimism and vulnerability in his music has been one of indie rock’s most exciting stories in the last few years.” Michigander further won over fans with live performances alongside Silversun Pickups and Pete Yorn as well as at such festivals as Lollapalooza. Now, with the long awaited release of his self-titled debut album, Michigander embraces an even greater sonic confidence on a collection sure to resonate for a long time to come.

“The last 10 years were awesome,” Singer says. “Everything built up to this point though. To make an analogy, the EPs were like television episodes of my story, and the album is the movie version. It’s blown up on the big screen. I’m just getting started, but this is my introduction to the world.”

Photo Credit: Erik Frost

