Michaela Jaé to Release Debut Album '33' in September; Drops New Song

Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated actress, singer and activist Michaela Jaé is set to release her highly anticipated debut album 33 on September 26. Over the course of ten genre-hopping songs, Michaela Jaé explores themes of self-discovery and resilience through the eyes of a cloned humanoid woman navigating an alien planet.

Each song on 33 represents a different stage in Michaela Jaé’s intergalactic avatar’s journey, from the initial shock of waking up without a memory to ultimately finding acceptance and empowerment in her new reality. Through this fantastical lens, Michaela Jaé explores deeper human emotions and experiences, weaving an allegorical tale that parallels her own journey.

“I’ve always been very intrigued by ‘chosen ones’ like Neo from The Matrix or Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender," she explains. “Their arcs are so reminiscent of the divine stories in the Bible or in the Quran.” She set out to create a character preordained for greatness who spoke to her own experience and settled on Michaela Jaé 33F7: “I want to create a deeply flawed but resilient hero that young people can look up to.”

In addition, Michaela Jaé’s new song “Green Lights” has premiered alongside a stunning Dano Cerny (Sia & Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, Ava Max)-directed video. Produced by Micah Gordon (The Kid LAROI, Cautious Clay, Ellise), Nick Smith (Emei, Jillian Rossi, Zoya) and PWP Works of Art (Tyler the Creator, Janelle Monaé, Outkast), the track evokes a sense of rebirth, featuring a heavy bassline and a rhythmically sonic core. Watch the video HERE.

Of the song, Michaela Jaé notes, “I wrote this song for all the girls out there who felt like they kept stopping at a green light, they never took it and just sat there and waited until it turned red. Don’t wait at a green light, take it, it’s green.”

Michaela Jaé’s previously released club anthem “I Am” received praise from the likes of Billboard who proclaimed, "Get ready to hear Michaela Jaé’s thrilling new song ‘I Am’ for the rest of Pride Month, because we’ve got an anthem on our hands, folks… the former ‘Pose’ star dives deep into an instantly catchy house groove, providing everything from a spoken-word, ball-style opening, to a delirious beat breakdown that will have you dancing the moment you hear it" while Out furthers, “['I Am'] is a vibrant and uplifting anthem that inspires self-affirmation and confidence. This record is more than just a song; it's a testament to her journey of personal empowerment and creativity." Listen to/share the song HERE.

About Michaela Jaé

A New Jersey native, Michaela Jaé found her passion for music at a very young age, through performing arts programs in Newark and New York City. She later attended Berklee College of Music where she majored in songwriting and minored in performance. In June 2021, she released her debut single “Something to Say” while her Christmas song “Snow Globe” was released late last year. In 2024, Michaela Jaé is returning to music with enthusiasm and pride and will release her debut album later this year.

Michaela Jaé is the first trans woman to receive a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for her role as ‘Blanca’ on FX’s “Pose,” which also won her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in 2022. In 2023, Michaela Jaé was selected as the first trans ambassador for the prestigious beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury.

Onstage, she appeared as Angel in the 2011 Off-Broadway revival of Rent, which won her the 2011 Clive Barnes Award. She has also starred in Little Shop of Horrors (Pasadena Playhouse, 2019), Street Children (New Ohio Theatre, 2016), and Runaways (Encores Off-Center, 2016).

She can currently be seen in Season 2 of Apple’s Emmy buzzing hit comedy series “Loot,” where she stars opposite Maya Rudolph. In addition, Michaela Jaé starred on the latest season of FX’s “American Horror Story,” titled “Delicate,” alongside Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

Photo credit: Shaun-Andru

