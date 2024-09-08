Michael Jackson's 'Liberian Girl' Revisited By B. Howard And David May To Celebrate Original's 35th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans of the King of Pop Michael Jackson have a reason to rejoice. Artists David May and B. Howard have collaborated to release a new version of the iconic hit 'Liberian Girl' in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the original song (which was released on July 3, 1989). This fresh take on the classic track pays homage to the legendary artist while infusing a modern twist that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

'Liberian Girl' is the ninth and last single from the 1987 Hit album 'Bad' by Michael Jackson. Released as a single in Europe, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, the song achieved incredible commercial success, securing a place in the Top 15 in multiple countries.

David May, multi-platinum producer, artist, and songwriter with numerous worldwide number-one hits with major stars like Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Zedd, Bruno Mars, Akon, Keri Hilson, recognized for his innovative tech and IP approach in the music industry, and B. Howard, talented American singer/songwriter and multi-platinum producer, have joined forces to breathe new life into 'Liberian Girl'. The result is a captivating rendition staying true to the essence of the original version, whilst adding a contemporary vibe and Latin Pop flavor, celebrating and honoring the magnificence of women everywhere.

The song was mixed by David May together with Michael Jackson's mixers Jean-Marie Horvat and Peter Mokran. Jean-Marie Horvat, a seasoned engineer and mixer, contributed to some of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, including "Remember the Time" and "Jam". Meanwhile, Peter Mokran was responsible for mixing Michael Jackson's iconic ballad "You Are Not Alone".

"We are thrilled to present this reimagined version of 'Liberian Girl' not only to Michael Jackson's dedicated fan base but to all music lovers everywhere", said David May. "It is a heartfelt homage to one of the greatest entertainers of all time, and we hope that our interpretation resonates with listeners in a meaningful way". B. Howard added, "Collaborating on this project is a true honor. The Jacksons' music is in my veins and of inspiration for me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the legacy through this modern rendition of 'Liberian Girl'."

The release of this new version of 'Liberian Girl' is sure to reignite interest in Michael Jackson's timeless music and introduce a new generation to his unparalleled talent and artistry. Fans can expect a fresh take on a beloved classic that showcases the enduring appeal of Jackson's work.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, allowing fans to experience this exciting collaboration between David May and B. Howard. Don't miss out on this unique musical journey that celebrates the legacy of one of music's greatest icons.

