Michael J Woodard Drops New Single Through Katy Perry's Unsub Records

Genre-bending singer-songwriter Michael J Woodard captures the irresistible appeal of someone who's likely to be nothing but "Trouble" on his exuberant new single.

Woodard created "Trouble" with L.A based writer/producer duo GOLDSPACE and songwriter Mishon Ratliff. Released today via Unsub Records - the indie label founded by Katy Perry, who has championed Woodard since his days as a finalist on "American Idol" - "Trouble" is available for download / streaming now.

"'Trouble' is a record that is so special to me," says Michael J Woodard. "When making it, I went into the studio wanting to create something that makes people feel good. A song that people can groove to and that everyone in some way can relate to. It's a song about that person in our lives who probably isn't good for us, but who we can't stand to stay away from. I think almost everyone has had at least one of those people in their lives."

Praising the "energy and optimism" of his first two singles - "why you texting me" and "hope full" - Atwood Magazine said, "It's a rare treat to find an artist who doesn't attempt to mask their joy for their craft behind mystique or the guise of 'coolness.'" He performed "hope full" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The addictively upbeat pop-leaning track "show some teeth" followed in 2022.

Woodard grew up in Philadelphia, singing in church and at the performing arts elementary school he attended. By the time he was 13, he had sung at such high-profile events as the US Open and performed for Barack Obama when the then-president visited Philadelphia. He developed his vocal chops and songwriting acumen, working in the home studio he created and sharing the results online.

After high school, Woodard headed to Hollywood to study at Musicians Institute. While he loved their program, he recalls, "I just wanted to go out there and make it all happen." Soon he found himself in the Top 5 on "American Idol," signed to Unsub Records and voicing the title character in the Netflix animated musical film and TV series, Arlo The Alligator Boy.

"It's really important to me to put out music that will uplift people," Woodard explains. "All the songwriting comes from my heart and it's my way of expressing the things I need to get off my chest, but the number-one goal is to give people hope-which I think is so necessary at a time like this."

Watch the new lyric video here:

Photo Credit: Swurve