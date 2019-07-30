Michael Franti Adds Fall Tour Dates In Support Of STA HUMAN VOL. II

Michael Franti & Spearhead are adding U.S. tour dates throughout the fall in support of their critically acclaimed new album Stay Human Vol. II, out now on Thirty Tigers. The tour includes a hometown show at the Fox Theater in Oakland, a stop at Denver's Mission Ballroom, and shows in Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and more. Select dates are available for presale via Franti's fan club, the Soulrocker Fam, beginning 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, July 31 here with tickets available to the general public on Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. local time here. Franti will be hosting his VIP Experience prior to each headline date, which is sold as an upgrade, and includes a Q&A with Michael, a private acoustic jam, Meet & Greet photo and a signed commemorative poster. These upgrades can also be purchased here. See below for a complete list of dates.

Stay Human Vol. II is available for purchase and to stream here. The album debuted at #62 on the Billboard 200 chart as well as #1 on the Americana chart and #1 on the Independent Album chart. It also reached #1 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart.

Additionally, Franti recently appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to discuss the gun violence epidemic in America and share his music video for "The Flower" (feat. Victoria Canal), plus he performed at sessions for Paste and AOL Build.

Watch/share the video for "The Flower" (feat. Victoria Canal)-which recently ranked as the #1 music video at iTunes-at http://smarturl.it/MFTheFlowerVideo. The video highlights a number of Everytown Survivor Networkmembers and other gun violence survivors from mass shootings including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Pulse Nightclub in Orlando and the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, as well as daily acts of gun violence in cities across America, and focuses on the power of healing and each person's ability to create their own positive change.

The writing on Stay Human Vol. II-which is co-produced by Franti alongside Ben Simonetti (Zac Brown Band, Shemekia Copeland, Blake Shelton), Niko Moon (Zac Brown Band), Kevin Bard (Fitz & The Tantrums) and others-was heavily influenced by Franti's work on his new award-winning self-directed documentary, Stay Human. He explains, "I've traveled the globe making music and throughout the years I've always hoped that it could inspire small steps towards making the world a better place. Struggling with the challenges of the world I began filming my new documentary, Stay Human, telling the stories of heroic everyday people who helped me to discover more deeply what it means to be and STAY HUMAN."

Stay Human has won an array of awards while on the festival circuit, including the RWJ Barnabas Health Award at the 2018 Asbury Park Music & Film Festival, the Audience Award at the 2018 Nashville Film Festival, the Audience Award and the Voice for Humanity Award at the 2018 ILLUMINATE Film Festival and the Soul in Cinema Award at the 2018 Maui Film Festival. The film is now available via on demand and digital platforms through Cinedigm. Watch the trailer for Stay Human here:

Franti began writing music as a way to process both the political landscape of the late 1980s and the unique sounds and ideas of his Bay Area upbringing. In 1994, Franti formed Michael Franti & Spearhead. Touring with his band, Franti continued to notice inequality and injustice both at home and abroad. The band released their seminal Stay Human album in 2000, reflecting on the unjust nature of the death penalty among other themes, to make sense of our common humanity in juxtaposition to near constant violations of human rights.

Franti released his first self-directed documentary, I Know I'm Not Alone, in 2005 to widespread critical acclaim. The film depicts his mission for peace in the Middle East, with a focus on the human cost of war. Franti visited war zones in Iraq, Israel and Palestine again finding common connection, playing music to both soldiers and civilians regardless of affiliation.

Michael Franti & Spearhead continue to foster the community both on and off stage and with Michael and his wife Sara's foundation Do It For The Love, a wish granting nonprofit that brings those with life threatening illnesses, veterans and children with severe challenges to concerts. His recent musical projects have included the Billboard #1 single "The Sound of Sunshine" (2010) and full-length releases All the People (2013) and SOULROCKER (2016), which topped the Billboard rock album charts at #4 and #5, respectively.

STAY HUMAN VOL. II

1. Little Things

2. Just To Say I Love You

3. The Flower (feat. Victoria Canal)

4. Only Thing Missing Was You 2 (feat. HIRIE)

5. Stay Human 2

6. Summertime Won't Last Long

7. This World Is So F*cked Up (But I Ain't Ever Giving Up On It)

8. You're Number One

9. Enjoy Every Second (feat. AGodess)

10. Nobody Cries Alone

11. Extraordinary

12. When The Sun Begins To Shine

13. Show Me Your Peace Sign

14. Take Me Alive

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD LIVE

July 31-Rogers, AR-Walmart Amphitheater (Arkansas Music Pavilion)*

August 1-Austin, TX-Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

August 2-New Braunfels, TX-Whitewater Amphitheater*

August 3-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall*

August 4-Irving, TX-Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory*

August 8-Amsterdam, NL-Paradiso

August 9-Leuven, BE-Halfoogst

August 10-Winchester, UK-Boomtown Festival

August 11-Cornwall, UK-Boardmasters Festival

August 12-13-London, UK-Jazz Café

August 22 (afternoon)-Ann Arbor, MI-Liberty Plaza

August 22 (evening)-Toledo, OH-Hensville Park

August 23-Grand Rapids, MI-Frederik Meijer Gardens

August 24-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

August 25-Pittsburgh, PA-Rock, Reggae & Relief

September 13-Sacramento, CA-Cesar Chavez Park

September 14-Eureka, CA-Funk 'n' Reggae B Street Block Party

September 19-Baldwinsville, NY-Bud Light Amphitheater at Paper Mill Island

September 20-Hampton Beach, NH-Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

September 21-Greenwich, CT-Greenwich Wine & Food Festival

October 11-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater

October 14-Monterey, CA-Golden State Theatre

October 15-Grass Valley, CA-Center for the Arts

October 17-Grand Junction, CO-Avalon Theatre

October 18-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom

October 19-Rapid City, SD-Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Fine Arts Theater

October 21-Kansas City, MO-CrossroadsKC

October 22-Minneapolis, MN-State Theatre

October 23-Des Moines, IA-Des Moines Civic Center

October 24-Chicago, IL-Concord Music Hall

October 25-Royal Oak, MI-Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 26-Louisville, KY-Old Forester's Paristown Hall

October 30-Cincinnati, OH-Riverfront Live

October 31-Cleveland OH-Agora Theatre

November 1-Philadelphia, PA-Franklin Music Hall

November 2-New London, CT-Garde Arts Center

November 4-Boston, MA-House of Blues

November 6-Huntington, NY-The Paramount

November 7-Montclair, NJ-Wellmont Theater

November 8-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 9-Rocky Mount, VA-Harvester Performance Center

November 22-San Diego, CA-Wonderfront Music Festival

* supporting Sublime with Rome





