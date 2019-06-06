Michael Buble Announces New Shows In Melbourne And Perth

TEG DAINTY recently announced that global superstar Michael Bublé will return in February 2020 with a 36-piece orchestra to thrill Australian audiences on his five-city tour taking in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth.



To meet demand for tickets new shows have been announced in Melbourne and Perth and tickets are on sale now from www.ticketek.com.au.

An Evening with Michael Bublé 2020 National Tour Dates:



Tuesday 4 & Wednesday 5 February - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 7 & Saturday 8 February - Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 12 & Thursday 13 February - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Sat 15 & Sun 16 & Tue 18 February - Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Friday 21 & Saturday 22 February - Perth RAC Arena



President and CEO of TEG DAINTY Paul Dainty said he was delighted to bring Michael Bublé back to Australia: "Michael is a superstar and Australian fans are amongst his biggest in the world, he is an artist who has completed multiple sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records, including 3.3 million in Australia, during the course of his extraordinary career," Mr Dainty said.



Check www.michaelbuble.com and www.tegdainty.com/michaelbuble for more tour information.





