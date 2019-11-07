Michael Buble Adds New Dates To 'An Evening With Michael Buble' Tour
Michael Bublé has announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the phenomenal global success of his "An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour." The new leg of dates begins in Jacksonville, Florida on March 17th with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Vegas and several other stops. A full list of dates follows this release.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on November 18 at 10:00 am.
"In the U.S. alone, Bublé has already performed for over half a million fans. The demand to see Michael Bublé in concert is bigger than ever and with his high visibility around Christmas time, tickets truly make an ideal holiday gift," commented Don Fox, the head of Beaver Productions, the tour's national promoter.
In other Bublé news, Warner Records/Reprise Records has announced the release of a brand-new rendition of "White Christmas." Bublé's quintessential holiday album Christmas has been a No. 1 staple since its release and last year alone, Christmas accumulated over one billion streams. It is by far the biggest holiday album of the decade.
Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career, has had numerous No. 1 singles, hosted seven NBC specials and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards as a performer and songwriter. He is a multi-platinum artist and his most recent album, ️love, was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.
"AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL BUBLE" 2020 TOUR DATES:
March 17, 2020 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 18, 2020 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
March 20, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
March 21, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
March 22, 2020 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 24, 2020 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum
March 25, 2020 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
March 27, 2020 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 28, 2020 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
March 29, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
March 31, 2020 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 1, 2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 3, 2020 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 4, 2020 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
April 5, 2020 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
May 2, 2020 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
May 3, 2020 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
May 5, 2020 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
May 8, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 9, 2020 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
May 13, 2020 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
May 14, 2020 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
May 16, 2020 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
May 17, 2020 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 19, 2020 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
May 22, 2020 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
May 23, 2020 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre