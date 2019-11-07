Michael Buble Adds New Dates To 'An Evening With Michael Buble' Tour

Michael Bublé has announced 27 new North American tour dates in 2020 following the phenomenal global success of his "An Evening With Michael Bublé Tour." The new leg of dates begins in Jacksonville, Florida on March 17th with stops in Boston, San Francisco, Vegas and several other stops. A full list of dates follows this release.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on November 18 at 10:00 am.

"In the U.S. alone, Bublé has already performed for over half a million fans. The demand to see Michael Bublé in concert is bigger than ever and with his high visibility around Christmas time, tickets truly make an ideal holiday gift," commented Don Fox, the head of Beaver Productions, the tour's national promoter.

In other Bublé news, Warner Records/Reprise Records has announced the release of a brand-new rendition of "White Christmas." Bublé's quintessential holiday album Christmas has been a No. 1 staple since its release and last year alone, Christmas accumulated over one billion streams. It is by far the biggest holiday album of the decade.

Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide over the course of his extraordinary career, has had numerous No. 1 singles, hosted seven NBC specials and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards as a performer and songwriter. He is a multi-platinum artist and his most recent album, ️love, was No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

"AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL BUBLE" 2020 TOUR DATES:

March 17, 2020 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 18, 2020 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

March 20, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

March 21, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 22, 2020 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

March 24, 2020 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

March 25, 2020 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

March 27, 2020 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 28, 2020 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

March 29, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 31, 2020 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

April 1, 2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 3, 2020 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 4, 2020 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

April 5, 2020 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

May 2, 2020 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

May 3, 2020 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

May 5, 2020 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

May 8, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 9, 2020 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

May 13, 2020 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

May 14, 2020 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

May 16, 2020 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

May 17, 2020 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 19, 2020 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

May 22, 2020 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

May 23, 2020 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre





Related Articles View More Music Stories